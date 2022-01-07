Saturday, Jan. 1
• Sun staff looked back at the top stories of 2021, including the COVID-19 pandemic, anti-mask protests, new building projects, the demolition of historic buildings, short-term rental debates and the creation of a multi-use recreation path.
Tuesday, Jan. 4
• Tamworth selectmen looked into the possibility of the town being served by a regional department, such as the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, rather than the Tamworth police.
• A Massachusetts man, later identified as 20-year-old Andre C. Rupert of Framingham, Mass., drowned after his canoe capsized in Lake Winnipesaukee late on New Year’s Day.
• The Bartlett School Board got its first look at the 2021-22 proposed school budget and other warrant articles at its December meeting, and the budget was up slightly over last year. The proposed increase was $246,160 or 2.9 percent.
• A steam-train run from North Conway to Sawyer River was canceled after a minor fire damaged Conway Scenic Railroad’s locomotive No. 7040.
• Jackson selectmen approved a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the Jackson Fire Department to be able to purchase new breathing apparatuses for the firefighters.
• Secretary of State William M. Gardner, 73, announced his retirement Monday, after being the guardian of the state’s election laws since 1976.
• The Kennett High School boys and girls basketball teams won the 42nd annual Mike Lee Holiday Basketball Bash in Farmington.
• The Fryeburg Academy/Lake Region/Oxford Hills Ice Cats hockey team won its game against Biddeford/Massabesic/Old Orchard 3-2 at the Bridgton Ice Arena in Bridgton, Maine.
Wednesday, Jan. 5
• The Bartlett planning board voted not to recommend two petitioned warrant articles — one about noise and one asking to ban short-term rentals in residential zones.
• Four New Hampshire Air National Guard members, assigned to work in support services at Memorial Hospital in North Conway this winter, were helping to ease the burden on overworked staff at the hospital.
• The start of the 2022 legislative session was set for the Senate to meet in Representatives Hall and the House in a football-field-sized hall to avoid a super-spreader event, as the state is in the midst of its greatest number of daily COVID-19 infections since the pandemic began two years ago.
• Local ski race leagues were starting the season this week with the 51st season of Cranmore Mountain Meisters beginning Wednesday.
• Despite the rain on New Year’s Eve and into New Year’s Day and ongoing staff shortages, the new year capped a busy Christmas vacation week, according to local businesspeople.
Thursday, Jan. 6
• Longtime skiers at Attitash Mountain Resort in Bartlett and Wildcat Mountain in Gorham complained of inadequate snowmaking, lift problems, labor shortage issues and a lack of open skiable terrain at the two mountains owned by Vail Resorts since 2019.
• Entrepreneurs Eliza Grant and Kit Hickey, who formed the Bluebird Project, a for-profit corporation, to alleviate the lack of affordable housing in Conway, told selectmen they are seeking to buy the cottages section of the Spruce Moose Lodge and Cottages in North Conway.
• Two Freedom firefighters on Tuesday rescued a deer that was stuck on the ice of Ossipee Lake.
• The N.H. House upheld five of Gov. Chris Sununu’s vetoes, including one that would have allowed for-profit organizations to own the state’s alternative treatment centers for distribution of medical marijuana; one that would have allowed a person to carry a loaded pistol on a snowmobile or other off-road vehicle; and one to move the state’s primary from the first Tuesday in September to the first Tuesday in August. The House also voted down a change in its rules to allow remote participation in House sessions and committee meetings.
• Memorial Hospital was seeing a high number of positive COVID-19 patients coming through its drive-thru testing center with one in five people testing positive for the virus. The state Department of Health and Human Services was reporting similar numbers statewide.
Friday, Jan. 7
• The Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce asked the town to move forward on a possible land swap with the North Conway Community Center that could lead to the construction of public restrooms behind the New England Ski Museum across from Schouler Park in North Conway Village.
• The Madison Planning Board voted not to recommend a petitioned warrant article that seeks to restrict short-term rentals from residential neighborhoods.
• The Lovell Planning Board put off its decision on a controversial solar energy farm planned by Walden Solar Maine III on 177 acres of private property between Christian Hill Road and Shave Hill Road, voting to continue their review to Feb. 2.
• The Mount Washington Valley Alpine Education Foundation was working through its scholarship program to help make ski racing affordable to local children from working class families.
