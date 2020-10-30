Incumbent Anita Burroughs (D-Bartlett) is being challenged by Ray S. Gilmore (R-Bartlett) for the one state rep seat for in Carroll County District 1, which covers Bartlett, Jackson and Hart’s Location. The election is Nov. 3. The essays below answer questions posed by the League of Women Voters regarding: 1) a clean energy policy; 2) the Legislature's Fiscal Committee's decision not to accept a federal charter school grant; 3) adding a broad-based state tax to increase revenues; 4) protecting gun ownership rights; and 5) getting a family leave bill passed. — Daymond Steer
Anita Burroughs
1) The state of New Hampshire needs to transition out of fossil fuels and reduce greenhouse gas emissions as part of a clean energy economy. Cars and trucks account for a large percentage of greenhouse gas emissions, which can be mitigated with incentives to transition towards electric and hybrid vehicles.
We also need to expand our net metering system to allow towns, businesses and homeowners to produce their own clean energy, utilizing it when needed. A focus on solar, wind and hydro power will create thousands of new jobs and protect N.H.’s outdoor and hospitality industry for future generations.
2) I believe that there are some students who would benefit greatly from a non-traditional school environment, and some charter schools fall into this category. However, this is not a year when the state can afford to fund new charter schools beyond the $46 million that was offered in aid by the federal government for startup costs. Acceptance of these funds would have meant that taxpayers would be on the hook for at least three times this amount to maintain these charter schools over time. This funding would have diverted funding of traditional public schools at a time we can ill afford to do so.
3) I am opposed to any broad-based tax, including an income tax for N.H. residents. It is clear that the citizens of this state and community do not want such a tax; thus, we should continue what is considered to be the N.H. advantage. We will be looking at a significant deficit of over $300 million in 2021 and should look at narrow-based taxes, such as a tax on luxury goods (e.g. sporting boats). I also advocate the legalization of cannabis and taxing its recreational usage.
4) I am an advocate of gun safety, not gun control. I believe that measures such as Red Laws which enable a judge to order the temporary confiscation of a firearm to prevent suicide and harm to other is not an infringement on our constitutional rights. Adults have the right to have a driver’s license, but when they become a danger to others, they forfeit the right to drive a vehicle. I do not believe that an untrained school employee or teacher should be able to bring a gun to the classroom; unless someone is trained in crisis combat situations, they could endanger themselves and others.
5) No worker should have to choose between keeping their job or having paid leave available to care for themselves or a close family member who is ill, or to care for a newborn child. This is particularly true during the COVID-19 crisis.
The key to getting this bill passed is through conversations with legislators across the aisle. I would focus on demonstrating the costs of NOT implementing this program to my Republican friends, with facts and figures delineating how much the cost would be to the state for related unemployment and uninsured healthcare expenses. These programs represent an investment (and not a cost) for the state.
RAY GILMORE
1) We need to create incentives to encourage the adoption of cleaner technologies. Property tax decreases for the installation of solar, decreased fees for more fuel efficient vehicles, as well as supporting green energy projects such as wind farms, but only with local approval; the state has no right to force these options onto the residents or municipalities. It must be adopted by choice, not mandate.
2) Right now, as the pandemic rages around the world, we should be expanding options for schooling, not restricting them. Charter schools are public schools that can help alleviate the burden on classroom size and density, thus increasing the safety within the classroom.
Additionally, Gardner’s theory of multiple intelligences tells us that not all students thrive in the same environments; many require different modalities and environments for a successful education. My son thrives in an outdoor, physically active environment; my eldest daughter learns best through reading; our youngest daughter is a techie who crushes interactive learning games. One requires expensive gadgets, one requires outdoor classrooms, and one requires a library card; each has a different cost, and thus to me equitable education does not, necessarily mean a set dollar amount. We must focus on successful outcomes; and finding ways to foster more of those.
3) I will always protect the N.H. Advantage. No sales tax or income tax in N.H., now or ever.
4) YES.
5) In 2019, state Sen. Jeb Bradley proposed a compromise that allowed employers to opt in to a paid family leave plan, without mandating it, and without an income tax, that Gov. Chris Sununu backed. This was not the platinum standard that some had hoped to provide; however, if it had been embraced and passed as a bipartisan effort, a number of families would have been better off during COVID than they are now.
Sadly, due to partisan politics, the vetoed bill was recycled, despite its known fate, and the people got nothing.
The General Court should have pursued Jeb Bradley’s compromise. Having experienced five births and six pregnancies, I have seen the emotional and physical toll that pregnancy takes on a mother's body; as such, I understand the need for time off to recover, and for the bond to form between parents and babies, as the new family unit adjusts.
The Army's maternity leave program allows female soldiers who give birth to take up to 12 weeks; and new mothers on active duty cannot be deployed for up to six months after giving birth.... THAT is a gold standard that we should work towards. But it will take incremental steps to get there.
I believe that the first step could be the optional plan, as outlined by Bradley and endorsed by Sununu, because it will pass. The journey of 1,000 miles, begins with one step.
