CONWAY — Munching caterpillars can once again be seen crawling over trees, houses and lawn furniture, and making leaves look like Swiss cheese.
You can see them hanging in midair, suspended from thin silken threads that help them travel to new food sources, a process known as ballooning.
The caterpillars are the larval stage of insects that until recently were known as gypsy moths. As of March, they have a new name, “spongy moth.”
Fully grown caterpillars are 2-3 inches long before cocooning and turning into a small white moth that lays eggs in spongy patches on trees and other surfaces.
Wendy Scribner, a forester with the University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension office in Conway, said, “When they get (to be 2-3 inches long), they’re going to be eating a lot more. And that’s when people will really start to notice the defoliation and the raining of leaf litter.”
You can hear that “rain” — actually frass, or insect excrement — falling from the trees when you go for a walk in the woods.
It was like that last year, too, when people around the Mount Washington Valley reported an explosion of the caterpillars along with the defoliation of oaks, birches and evergreens.
This year, the caterpillars have been out for about a month, and Scribner said local residents have been contacting her asking what they can do.
The outbreak appears to be creating a patchwork pattern in the North Conway area. Defoliation is evident in the Marshall Conservation Area and patches of defoliation can be seen in the Green Hills from the North-South Road.
Kent Nutting, who last year said his Birch Hill property was overrun by the caterpillars said Thursday, “They’re back but not in the numbers.” He said he saw just four caterpillars around his house where last year there were hundreds.
“I don’t feel like a prisoner in my own home like we did last year,” he said.
But a couple of miles away on West Side Road, Shirley Landry said her property is worse than it was last year. “They’re everywhere,” she said. "They’re supposed to not like maple trees but I have two that are almost completely defoliated.”
Scribner said that can happen when the caterpillar population is so large there aren’t enough oaks to support them.
Experts say most trees can withstand a year or two of defoliation, but for trees that are already facing challenges through age or disease, it can be a final blow. Evergreens are exceptionally vulnerable, as they aren’t meant to lose all their needles at once.
Nutting said most of the hemlocks at his home were destroyed from the damage done last year. “I don’t think they’re ever coming back,” he said.
Last year, North Conway was ground zero, according to Kyle Lombard, an entomologist with the state Division of Forest and Lands.
Each summer, the state surveys New Hampshire’s forests on the ground and from in the air and compiles a report on defoliations. The state keeps track of the damage caused by fire, diseases and pest species like the spongy moth.
A map of last year’s survey results showed more than 20 causes of damage, with Lymantria dispar disbar (the spongy moth’s scientific name) topping the list in defoliating 36,885 acres, the greatest gypsy moth damage in 30 years. By comparison, the emerald ash borer, a relative newcomer to New England, caused 2,697 acres of damage; near the bottom of the list, fire destroyed 11 acres last year.
This year, Lombard said, the outbreak has spread west and south from Conway, though the extent won’t be known until this year’s aerial survey, which starts next week.
“Right now, it’s horrible from Concord to Henniker to central New Hampshire,” he said.
Lombard said the spongy moth, introduced in Massachusetts from Europe in the 1860s ,once decimated millions of acres of trees in New Hampshire from the 1950s through the ’80s before when biological controls of a virus and a fungus introduced decades earlier finally caught up with them in the ’90s. Since then, they explode occasionally in small areas for a year or two before collapsing again.
Lombard Entomophagy maimaiga, a fungus introduced from Japan in the early 1900s, with stemming the tide. He said last year’s outbreak was likely the result of extremely dry conditions in 2020 that didn’t allow for fungi to grow.
What can a landowner do? Once the caterpillars start to get big, not much other than wait it out and hope your trees recover. Home remedies like wrapping a tree trunk with duct tape have limited effectiveness. Arborists can spray but that has to happen early in the spring as the larvae are hatching.
And about that name change? On March 2, the Entomological Society of America issued a statement officially adopting “spongy moth” as the new common name for the insect. The use of the word gypsy was seen as perpetuating negative stereotypes of the Romani people of Europe, having been used pejoratively for centuries.
Scribner said, “I think it will take some time for people to get used to using that new term.”
"Spongy" was used because it is both descriptive and essentially already in use elsewhere. The name — derived from the common name used in France and French-speaking Canada, "spongieuse" — refers to the moth's sponge-like egg masses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.