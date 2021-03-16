CONWAY — Good things happen when people work together — like 322 veterans receiving their Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at Kennett High School on Friday.
With students and teachers out of the building for a planned remote learning day, the Manchester VA set up a clinic in the Peter Ames Gymnasium with six vaccination stations and more than 30 volunteers.
But before the first sleeve was rolled up, Kevin Forrest of the leadership team for the VA Medical Center in Manchester, recognized SAU 9 Superintendent Kevin Richard and others for partnering with the VA to bring the clinic to Kennett High.
In presenting Richard with the Community Partners Award, he said: “SAU 9 and Kennett High School immediately took action to secure space to host a vaccine clinic. This allowed veterans ease of access to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
"SAU 9 and Kennett High School is to be commended for their prioritization of community health and wellness," Forrest said.
In accepting the letter of commendation, Richard said: “On behalf of the school, you folks are the ones who should be congratulated. We know it’s been a first-time experience for everybody. We’ve learned how supportive everybody can be. So from us to you, folks, thank you. Thanks on behalf of the veterans for all the work you folks do.”
Forrest also recognized Kennett Principal Kevin Carpenter; administrative assistant Ashley Kerr; building supervisor Dick Doble; custodian Daniel Snow; and Karen Damery from the Conway VA Clinic for there roles in helping to bring the clinic to fruition. Each received a medallion with the words “Putting Veterans First” inscribed on it.
In addition, for being the school’s chief liaison, Kerr was presented with a bouquet of flowers by Jennifer Winslow, chief nurse executive for the VA of Manchester.
Forrest said it takes a team effort to pull off vaccine sites across the state.
“When we work with our community partners, they’re a key part of our success in these clinics, and so we like to recognize them for helping us with space; helping us with the staffing and setting up so that we can run these clinics efficiently and vaccinate more veterans,” he said.
