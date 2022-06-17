By Paul Getchell, special to The Conway Daily Sun
cold, and the north-facing aspect of the ski trails, made for harsh conditions.
The trails from the summit dropped quickly into dense mixed hardwoods and evergreens. There was no off-piste skiing I was aware of except an expansive ledgy slab on the west side that was good for a few turns but led to a point of no return. There was only one way out: a bushwhack ending somewhere on Thorn Hill Road. We’d ski the snowbank back to the village.
Another off-piste adventure was to jump on the skinny skis after a day’s work and head down to the village on the JSTF Middle Mountain Trail. The trailhead was at the east end of Tyrol’s parking lot. There was one steep after the route crossed Switchback Road that we always schussed; no turns. The challenge was to make it through the sharp turn at the bottom of the schuss. There were a lot of double-headers there.
Let’s get back to the T-bar and summit. Not too many ski-weekers progressed that far. The northwest wind swept the open areas near the top. After a storm, what snow wasn’t machine-packed blew away. After a rain-freeze cycle, a Snowcat towing an old school “powder maker” might scarify the icy surface a bit, but eventually that granular stuff blew away, too.
Our bread-and-butter run with the ski week folks, the intermediate skiers, was the trail called Middle, which led them right back down to the lodge.
On the west side, a short push from the top and skiers left was Frosty; an extremely steep run with ledge drops. Most folks didn’t know it was there. A lot of snow was needed to open the run, and it was too steep for machine grooming. That one had to be ski packed. Just off the T-bar, again on the left side, was Jackson Falls; sometimes groomed, sometimes not, and mostly wind scoured. I’ve had one memorable run on that trail. In 1979, my first year at Wildcat, I got back to Tyrol to visit my friend Rick Gronneburg who had taken over Tyrol’s ski school. It had snowed about 18 inches the night before, the chairlift was closed, but they had dug out the T-bar and it was running. This was an opportunity to ski Jackson Falls at its best. Rick introduced me to Kim Beals, who had just started teaching there and we took that run. It was memorable. For Kim, maybe not so much. Once we were off the pitch, it was a deep-snow slog on the runout to get back to the base.
The so called “Bowl’s” best run was Doubleheader which had a sustained pitch for its 1,000-foot drop. Doubleheader began just below the summit in a meadow that fed skiers into Carter, Middle and Thorn, intermediate runs that ended back at the T-bar and base area. Doubleheader was named for twin peaks just across the Dundee Valley from Tyrol, Doublehead Mountain. The name suggests at least one other interpretation, though. The entire run was directly under the chairlift and could have been named Grandstand. Doubleheader was where the best skiers on the hill did their thing.
Once out of the meadow, the trail transitioned to steep at “Tower 9.” There was a natural kicker at Tower 9 that could launch skiers skyward into the upbound chairs moving overhead. Freestyle coach Kirk Sykes built his “flip bump” here.
Halfway down there was a short break in the slope, and Doubleheader steepened again into the “Bowl,” so called because it was sheltered from the wind by trees and topography and collected a lot of snow. That last pitch was known for its double fall line and fabulous bumps. On a warm spring day with a decent snowpack, skiing those bumps with the sun at your back was something else.
Paul Getchell and wife, Anne, live in Center Conway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.