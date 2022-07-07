ALBANY — Tin Mountain Conservation Center’s friends, current and former board members, staff and fellow volunteers gathered June 24 to honor the contributions of longtime supporter and board member Margaret Marshall of Madison with the dedication of the Margaret Marshall Mountain Laurel Warbler Garden.
Located on Tin Mountain’s 300-plus-acre Albany campus, the mountain laurel patch was in full bloom and provided a great setting for the ceremony and reception.
Lori Jean Kinsey, executive director of Tin Mountain Conservation Center, said: “Like Margaret, (the mountain laurel) offers a quiet, steady presence throughout the year and we know it will erupt in bloom every June, just like we know Margaret will be there when needed.
“Margaret’s commitment to TMCC runs deep and the organization is fortunate and blessed to have had Margaret’s commitment these many years.,” she said.
She added: “This fascinating ecosystem features a variety of flora and fauna including the black-throated blue warbler.”
Kinsey said that Marshall’s involvement with Tin Mountain Conservation Center ranges from simple tasks to the profound.
“Always a hard worker, she’s helped out at almost every event from serving food at the annual Mount Washington Auto Road Bicycle Hillclimb to addressing envelopes for First Season to weighing in on policy decisions for the organization,” said Kinsey.
Margaret Marshall told the Sun this week she was “very surprised” by the honor.
Married to Sut Marshall, Margaret has served on the Tin Mountain Board of Trustees for close to 18 years, three of those as treasurer. She started in 1995 for two terms, followed by 2009 for two terms, and most recently 2018 with her current term ending in 2023. Her attendance at meetings, participation with committees and willingness to volunteer when needed makes her a model trustee, Kinsey said.
Added Kinsey, who has been with Tin Mountain for more than 36 years, “Margaret has been involved with TMCC for long as I can remember, beginning when her son Todd was a student in Madison Elementary School. “For many years, while the owners of Abbott’s Dairy, the Marshalls provided Ben & Jerry’s ice cream to Tin Mountain,” she said, adding with a chuckle, “to the point where they donated a larger freezer to TMCC!”
In addition, “Margaret was totally responsible for introducing the TMCC staff to Leavitt’s Country Bakery when she brought a dozen doughnuts to Ducks and Doughnuts one year. All it took was one bite of a chocolate coconut doughnut, and I was sold,” Kinsey said.
She said the Marshalls have also been strong and generous financial supporters of Tin Mountain. They supported a variety of projects, including campaigns to build the Nature Learning Center, to purchase the Dr. Michael Cline Memorial Forest, to construct the intern cabin, to purchase the Hunt land and to fund TMCC classes at Conway Elementary one year when Tin Mountain was not included in the school budget.
“This was in addition to membership dues and annual donations. Margaret always saw the need and didn’t hesitate to step up and support Tin Mountain, its programs and mission,” noted Kinsey. “With gratitude, we say thank you to Margaret for your enduring support of Tin Mountain over the years.”
For more, go to tinmountain.org.
