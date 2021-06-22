CONWAY — Patty Poulin has walked to school almost every day for the past 27 years. Last Friday, the day before she retired from Conway Elementary School, she had a lot of company. A whole lot.
Close to 300 teachers, staff members, parents and children joined Poulin, 68, for the walk from her Pollard Street home to Conway El. The walk was enlived by music, courtesy of Dr. Rich Laracy on the bagpipes.
Meanwhile, locals lined Pollard, Pleasant and Washington streets and Route 16 holding signs, waving cowbells and applauding as Poulin went by.
It was one of the best-kept secrets ever, as Poulin had no idea that was how her day would start.
Poulin said, “There was a knock at the door, and standing there were my three children” — daughter Sophie Honigfeld, now of Somersworth and sons Sam and Dan, now of Manchester.
“My immediate reaction was, who died?” she laughed. “They said, ‘We just want to walk to school with you on your last day.’”
She added: “I was totally blindsided. I had not one iota of a clue this was happening. I’ve got some pretty sneaky friends.”
Her husband, Don, who also retired June 14 after nine years as a Conway Elementary crossing guard, told her to go on without him.
Patty, who wore a ball cap with “The one, the only, the legend is retired” on the front, said she struggled to find her sneakers and once out of her driveway became “gobsmacked.”
“There were throngs of people, it was epic,” said the kindergarten teacher who has twice been a finalist for New Hampshire Teacher of the Year.
“It was fun, but by the end of the walk, I was completely overwhelmed.”
SAU 9 Superintendent Kevin Richard was waiting on the front lawn of Kennett Middle School to greet Poulin.
“There were people everywhere from across the SAU,” Richard said. “By the time Patty got to me, she was a puddle of tears — but good tears.”
He added: “The crowd was awesome. What a great way to end this year. I was talking with Rick Biche (principal of Kennett Middle), and we agreed that it was so good for young teachers to see that. Talk about a legacy. It was really special, a terrific exclamation point on this year.”
Poulin, who started the End 68 Hours of Hunger program in Conway with Mandy McDonald, the family support liaison at Conway Elementary, said a former classroom aide, Holly Segal, now a kindergarten teacher in Vermont, came over just for the walk.
There were many signs along the route. Jen Nelson, first-grade teacher at Conway El, had a sign that read “G.O.A.T. — Greatest of all teachers!” And Jane Galloway, one of Poulin’s oldest and dearest friends, held one that said, “The Legend is Retiring.”
Eight-year-old Eliviena Powers also wanted to honor her former kindergarten teacher. Her sign read, “I will miss you,” and she also presented Poulin with flowers. There were many children on hand, and Poulin made each one feel special with a hug.
“She’s a rock star,” said Matt Liebenow, physical education teacher at Pine Tree and co-president with Chris Bailey of the Conway Education Association teachers union. “She’s the best of the best.”
“She’s the kind of teacher that every parent hopes their child can experience at least once,” said Linda Burns, who ran a summer program with Poulin at the Red Jacket Mountain Resort and Fox Ridge.
Pine Tree Principal Aimee Frechette, and Galloway’s daughter, said Poulin is like family to her. “She was my very first babysitter,” she said. “I think the world of Patty Poulin.”
Frechette provided the crowd waiting on Pleasant Street with updates on where the procession was. Her statement, “She’s on the move,” drew a round of applause.
Suzanne Morgan, physical therapist for the district, set up an obstacle course for Poulin to negotiate on Pleasant Street. The soon-to-be retiree had to step from ball to ball and negotiate two hurdles and a balance beam. She passed with flying colors.
Poulin said the time is right for her to retire. “If anyone knows me, they know I live at work,” she said. “Now I”m going to work at living. I’m 68. I’m not going to live forever. It’s time for me to start playing.”
Poulin added: “I’ve been so lucky. When you’re able to do what you love, it comes easy. If I have one regret, it’s that we don’t have pre-K here. I think it’s a vital piece that we’re missing.”
“This was a wonderful celebration of the profession as well as Patty,” Richard said.
