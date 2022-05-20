CONCORD — The National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, issued its first ever May Heat Advisory for parts of New Hampshire from noon this Saturday through 8 p.m. Sunday.
Counties included in the Weather Service advisory are Cheshire, Hillsborough and Merrimack counties and interior Rockingham County, where temperatures are expected to lead to heat index values of up to 97.
While not as hot, temperatures in North Conway are still expected to soar above 90 both days.
According to AccuWeather, the daytime high in North Conway will be 91. “Partly sunny and hot,” the website states. It gave a 22 percent chance of precipitation and 5 percent chance of thunderstorms Saturday. The nighttime low is predicted to be 63.
Sunday is forecast to be even warmer, reaching 94 degrees, according to AccuWeather.
“Periods of sun, heat and humidity; a thunderstorm in spots in the afternoon; caution advised if doing strenuous activities outside,” the site states.
The National Weather Service definition for a Heat Advisory is, “when the maximum heat index temperature is expected to be 100 degrees or higher for at least two days, and nighttime air temperatures will not drop below 75 degrees; however, these criteria vary across the country, especially for areas that are not used to dangerous heat conditions.”
It is calling for possible record-breaking temperatures in Concord of 95 degrees on Saturday (current record is 93, set in 1871) and 97 Sunday (current record is 98, set in 1911).
“We have never had to issue a Heat Advisory in the month of May,” it posted on Thursday before issuing the advisory on Friday morning.
The Department of Safety’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management urges people to take action before a heat emergency.
“Take the necessary steps to protect yourself and your family, including your pets, from heat-related illness,” said Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Jennifer Harper. “Stay hydrated and take extra precautions, such as frequent breaks, if you work or spend time outside.”
Harper advised:
• Don’t leave children or pets in closed vehicles.
• Drink plenty of water, even if you do not feel thirsty.
• Check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning and who spend much of their time alone.
• Check on your animals frequently to ensure that they are not suffering from the heat.
• Sign up for Alerts to receive emergency information via your phones, including severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service and emergency information from HSEM.
• Check the weather and listen to a NOAA Weather Radio for critical updates from the National Weather Service.
If you must go outside:
• Avoid strenuous work during the warmest part of the day. Use a buddy system when working in extreme heat, and take frequent breaks.
• Dress in loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothes that cover as much skin as possible. Avoid dark colors because they absorb the sun’s rays.
• Protect your face and head by wearing sunblock and a wide-brimmed hat.
“It’s gonna be hot this weekend and those rivers and lakes are gonna look tempting, but remember they are still cold,” the National Weather Service posted on Facebook on Friday.
“Bring proper protective gear when recreating on the water. Even if it feels warm outside, rivers, lakes and streams can still be cold and running fast. Always wear your life jacket and consider cold water protection gear — cold water can kill.”
Meanwhile, with Monday will arrive “a dramatic drop in temperature following the weekend heat,” according to AccuWeather. A daytime high of 73 degrees is forecast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.