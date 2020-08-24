SANDWICH — As part of nationwide events dubbed #SaveThePostOffice that were organized by the American Postal Workers Union over 50 participants stood outside the Center Sandwich Post Office last Saturday with placards and homemade signs.
The protests were spurred by service cuts and other actions taken by Postmaster Louis DeJoy — a Trump appointee — such as removing mail sorting machines and eliminating overtime for postal workers.
Such cuts have caused delays of mail, concerning to many ahead of a COVID-19-affected general election that will see unprecedented numbers of absentee ballots being sent through the U.S. mail.
According to a flier posted online by usmailnotforsale.org, “DeJoy has announced he would temporarily ‘suspend’ the policy changes that are delaying the mail. We will hold his — and our elected leaders’ — feet to the fire to protect the People’s Post Office.”
Under fire over his cost-cutting changes to the postal service, DeJoy said this week that he would hold off on instituting any more until after the November election, but he also said he will not roll back many changes, including the removal of equipment.
In a press call with postal representatives last Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said: “We’ve been hearing from people in our offices that they’re concerned about delays that they’re seeing with postal service.
“We’ve heard from people ... in rural communities who don’t have other means of transportation who are worried,” said Shaheen, who plans to join representatives of APWU protesting today at 10 a.m. across the street from the Manchester Post Office.
The union has declared Tuesday, Aug. 25, as #SavethePostOffice day, and events will also take place in Littleton and in St. Johnsbury, Vt., today.
But several other protests also took place Saturday, specifically in Portland and Bangor, Maine.
According to Mainers for Accountable Leadership, which sent out an email inviting people to participate and calling for DeJoy’s resignation, “The delays of the USPS have been more critical than ever in Maine, devastating rural farmers as thousands of chicks arrived dead.”
It placed blame on Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), who in 2005 introduced the Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act “that required the postal service to prefund health-care retirement benefits and saddled the USPS with $119.3 billion in debt.”
At the Center Sandwich protest organized by Leonard Witt, about 55 citizens gathered on the town green across Main Street from the post office, where some, like resident Peggy Longley, delivered impassioned speeches.
Longley urged people planning to vote by mail to do so as soon as possible.
“The mail shapes our lives and our livelihoods. It’s how millions get our medicines, send holiday greetings and receive the resources we depend on,” she said. “And, in this pandemic, the mail is how millions of us will deliver our democracy.
“Donald Trump and his new postmaster general, Louis DeJoy, have been working to undermine our post office, including slowing the mail and warning states not to count on the post office,” she said.
“This is a transparent attempt at voter suppression — to try to make it harder for ballots to be counted and to scare people away from voting by mail — standard practice for millions of voters for years and an essential option during this pandemic,” Longley said.
“To have nearly 60 people show up for a protest in a town of just 1,350 residents is really amazing,” Witt said Monday. “It shows how important the postal service, postal workers and our beautiful little Center Sandwich Post Office is to most everyone.”
According to Witt, more than 600 similar grassroots protests were held nationwide.
“The mobilization was organized in part by Indivisible, the Leadership Conference on Civil & Human Rights, MoveOn, NAACP, RuralOrganizing.org, Service Employees International Union, Vets for the People, and the Working Families Party,” said Witt.
Witt read an open letter to Gov. Chris Sununu in which he said the people of Sandwich are owed answers from the governor as to whether he supports what’s happening to the U.S. Post Office.
“Thanks to the policy of the Republican Party, your party, their existence is in jeopardy,” the open letter to Sununu said in part.
“President Trump’s unilateral actions to destroy the postal service already are having negative effects on New Hampshire residents,” Witt wrote.
“On our Sandwich public forum, we hear of people not receiving needed medications, of small businesses seeing their tracked deliveries stuck in Manchester and lawyers fretting over important documents that need signing being slowed in the mail as intended by your party’s operatives.”
In closing, he said, “I would mail this letter to you, but who knows when it would arrive?”
In an online chat with reporters over Zoom, Friday, U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), who sat in on a Senate oversight hearing with DeJoy, said a “critical” sorting machine in Manchester was sold for scrap, leaving the state’s largest distribution facilities with only one, which could be a problem if the remaining machine breaks.
She also said mail trucks (some empty) are leaving on a firm deadline rather than waiting for to receive every piece of sorted mail. Prior to the new policy, carriers could wait for the sorting process to be completed.
She said there are a couple of takeaways from DeJoy’s statements on Capitol Hill, another of which he gave on Monday.
“One is that the postmaster general acknowledged that he made significant operational changes in the post office in mid-July. And what was concerning is he didn’t seem to have a lot of understanding about what the impact of these operational changes were on the ground,” Hassan said.
Both Hassan and Shaheen are in favor of shoring up the post office’s finances, which have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. A $25 billion relief package was recently passed by the U.S. House.
The Sun asked Hassan if any changes to the postal system were made in northern New Hampshire. Hassan replied that she’s been focused on facilities in Manchester, Dover and Laconia.
“We can certainly follow up with you and follow up with the postal workers and letter carriers that we’ve been talking with about whether there have been any machines taken offline further up north,” the senator said.
Managing Editor Margaret McKenzie contributed to this article.
