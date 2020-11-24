CONWAY — As in years past, American Legion Post 46 in Conway Village has been busy this week, creating free turkey Thanksgiving dinners.
The difference is that due to pandemic guidelines, there will not be a sit-down dinner at the post come Thursday — only delivered meals and curbside pickups, said Post 46 Sons of the American Legion Commander Rick Breton.
The meals — consisting of roast turkey, stuffing, mashed potato, butternut squash, glazed carrots, gravy, a roll and slice of pie — will be available at no charge on Nov. 26 from noon-4 p.m. for curbside pickup and takeout, at Post 46, Breton said — as long as supplies last.
“We’ll have the dinners ready until we run out of food,” said Breton on Tuesday as his team of Legion volunteers worked to prep the meals.
Post 46 is located at 47 Tasker Hill Road.
People can order a turkey dinner by calling Post 46 at (603) 447-3927.
“Once they get here, they can call and we will bring the dinners out to them or they can come in to get them. Due to COVID, we are not doing the sit-down dinners that we normally do. And due to the state mandate, masks must be worn upon entering the building," Breton said.
"In addition, we will be delivering for the Gibson Center’s Meals on Wheels program Thursday,” said Breton.
He said Post 46 has already received requests for 100 dinners to be delivered and another 50 for pickup.
Breton added that the effort always receives support from the Gibson Center for Senior Services, which provides food containers and some food.
In addition, the effort receives support from Hannaford North Conway and Leavitt’s Country Bakery, which donate rolls; Sherman Farm for the squash and Green Thumb for potatoes; and the Vaughan Center Food Pantry, which this year donated 24 frozen turkeys.
“We also get donations from many people throughout the valley,” said Breton, who said that the entire Post 46 contingent — Post veterans, members of the Auxiliary and the Sons of the American Legion — help out.
“We started on Sunday. Everyone is involved,” said Breton, who was working Tuesday afternoon alongside Post 46 Commander Phil Vasington and Kerri Grout, vice president of the Post 46 Auxiliary, the latter of whom coordinates deliveries from Silver Lake north to Bartlett.
For more information, follow American Legion Post 46 on Facebook.
