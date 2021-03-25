OSSIPEE — With warm temperatures melting snow cover around the lake, state police were seen swarming the Constitution Park/Ossipee Lake area on Thursday morning.
According to New Hampshire State Police, Sinead Lyons, 41, was last seen walking by the shores of Ossipee Lake on March 12 and her car, a white 2005 Volvo V70 station wagon bearing Massachusetts plate 926TN7 was found by Ossipee Police in Constitution Park on March 15.
Constitution Park is near the lake.
"We are conducting searches and canvassing the area," said State Police Lt. Jim Fogarty, reached by cellphone Thursday. He said Constitution Park was closed for the day. "It's our base of operations."
Fogarty said he was "in the woods" when the Sun called but said he was not part of a search team.
The Sun later saw Fogarty and three other people on a trail off the north end of Long Sand Road. Long Sand Road runs off Route 25, past Constitution Park, and ends in a T that runs parallel to the lake shore. Fogarty asked the Sun not to follow them.
A light drizzle fell and temperatures were in the high 40s before noon Thursday.
Asked how many troopers were participating, Fogarty replied that troopers from "around the state" were there and they had been organized into teams. He said perhaps there were 100 but he didn't know the exact number.
He said K-9 units and several detectives were on hand. Searchers were doing "coordinated land searches."
The Sun asked why they were doing this now following a preliminary search last week.
"Environmentally, things have changed a little bit," said Fogarty, confirming that the "snow melted quite a bit."
Reached at 3:50 p.m. Thursday, Fogarty said he had nothing new to report and they were still searching.
Lyons is described as a white female, approximately 5’11, 150 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She speaks with an Irish accent.
Police say she was “last seen wearing a white coat, white knit hat and black knee-high boots and walking a German shepherd dog.”
WMUR reported that authorities have used an air boat, a drone and and a state police helicopter.
Sinead's younger sister, Sandra Lyons, has been active on Facebook spreading the word about her sisters' disappearance.
She wrote the following in a post Thursday morning: "My sister drove away in her white Volvo from a friends house in NH, intending on going for a walk with Flossie (the German Shepherd) before heading home to Lowell, neither have been seen since.
"On March 15, my sister's car was found parked in the Ossipee Lake area. With no sign of either Sinead or Flossie.
"We ask that people think back; were you walking around Lake Ossipee, did you see Sinead and Flossie?
"We also thank you for your continued generosity and assistance, please keep looking and praying."
Anyone with information regarding Lyons' whereabouts, is encouraged to contact the New Hampshire State Police, Troop E, Tamworth at (603) 323-3333.
