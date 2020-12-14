CONWAY — At their meeting last Thursday, the Conway Planning Board gave a thumbs-up to the package presented on proposed short-term rental regulations by Town Planning Director Tom Irving.
Selectmen are to continue discussing the regulations today.
Although no formal vote was taken by the planning board, as it wasn’t on the agenda, acting chair Ben Colbath and member Earl Sires expressed qualified support for the zoning amendments developed by the Conway Short Term Rental Committee. Chair Steve Hartmann was absent.
Sires said although he wished they had put affordable housing stock in their sights, “in terms of what selectmen assigned the committee to do, they did it.”
Selectmen’s representative Steve Porter later said affordable housing is a “different avenue that needs to be kept separate in our discussion.”
Overall, though, Sires was pleased. “I’m more comfortable after seeing it all spelled out in one package like this. ... Personally, I would like to think we could recommend this and give it the best chance possible to pass,” he said.
Added Colbath: “If it’s been said once, it’s been said a thousand times: Nobody’s going to be (100 percent happy), but it’s a start.”
Porter noted the goal was to get something palatable that could be approved by voters. He acknowledged they won’t necessarily please everyone.
Planning board alternate Steve Steiner, a commercial Realtor, also expressed general support for the work done by the rental committee.
“I would have never envisioned us having to deal with short-term rentals the way we are right now,” he said. “But we on the town are trying to do the best we can for all the people living up here.“
Steiner said not enough media attention was given to the issue of a short-term rental inventory cap. But Porter said the information was accurate in a Dec. 10 story in the Sun and also noted that information is posted on the town’s website, conwaynh.org.
He said he brought that question to Town Manager Tom Holmes, who checked with the attorney for New Hampshire Municipal Association and was told that caps on short-term rentals are not legal in the state.
At selectmen’s meeting today at the new town hall at 4 p.m., Tom Holmes said selectmen will address proposed short-term rental warrant articles, including giving the board the authority to charge fees to license short-term rentals; to establish a short-term rental expendable trust fund; and defining short-term rentals, as proposed by Irving and recommended by the planning board.
They also are set to discuss a townwide noise ordinance.
At Thursday’s planning board session, Porter said selectmen favor a penalty format that will send a clear message to short-term rental operators, starting with a warning and followed by fines — four violations per year and you lose your license for that year, he said.
Porter reminded the board that the committee’s task was to come up with a way not to eliminate but to regulate short-term rentals, an issue that has grown in importance over the past five years, with more than 500 properties being rented as such.
Granicus HostCompliance is currently compiling an inventory for the town of short-term rental properties using online platforms such as Airbnb and HomeAway.
If the town does not update the zoning ordinance and regulate short-term rentals in residential areas, Holmes, Solomon and others have said that the town would have to take short-term rental operators to court for running operations in violation of the town’s zoning ordinance.
The planning board deferred to selectmen the task of amending the proposed regulations as they can revise them — once adopted by voters — more nimbly than the planning board, which can legally post changes to the amendments only annually.
