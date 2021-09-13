CONWAY — Review of the three-story 98-room, 59,412-square-foot Viewpoint North Conway hotel proposed for Intervale was continued by the Conway Planning Board last Thursday to the board’s next meeting Sept. 23.
Board chair Ben Colbath said the meeting will again be held at the Conway Rec Department’s Marshall Gym at Kennett Middle School in Conway Village.
That meeting is slated to start at 6 p.m. to allow processing of a nuisance complaint filed on behalf of clients by attorney Roy Tilsley Jr. of Bernstein Shur of Manchester. “We will be addressing the complaint, point by point, at the Sept. 23 meeting,” Colbath told the Sun.
The Sept. 9 meeting also was a continuation of site-plan review originally set for Aug. 26 but was rescheduled due to the large turnout at town hall.
The site of the project is a 3.66-acre parcel at the corner of Route 16 and Intervale Cross Road. The site and 16-room Intervale Motel were sold by the John R. Cannell Revocable Trust to Viewpoint North Conway LLC, a Massachusetts group of investors headed by hotelier P.J. Patel, last December for $1.4 million.
The nuisance complaint was originally submitted Feb. 23 but was updated and resubmitted by Tilsley prior to last Thursday’s meeting.
Signers are Nancy Goyette, Jenny LaBudde and Mike Specht, all of the Mountain View Estates Condo Association Board, and abutters Stephanie Madden and Frank Masciulli.
Other signers include Jeff Shutak, James and Barbara Wood and Alan and Susan Leveille, all of Dinsmore Road; Courtney and James Wrigley and Deborah and John Ziegler, all of Neighbors Row; Rod Forsman and Mike Grant, both of Balcony Seat View; Dick Forbes and Maureen Westrick of Intervale Cross Road; and Elaine DiRusso of Northbrook Condominiums.
The group has established a Facebook page, Intervale Neighbors Group.
Tilsley has also filed a lawsuit on behalf of Mike Grant.
At the Sept. 9 meeting, two of the night's 11 speakers, Linda Stetson and Shutak, championed the saving of the large maple tree that developers have earmarked for removal.
Stetson read a poem and Shutak, who made news with his “Save the Tree” sit-in, disagreed with Viewpoint attorney John Ratigan of DTC Lawyers of Exeter, who had argued that local planning laws do not apply to private property and that the tree is a property rights issue.
"I am still looking into whether that is true," Shutak told the Sun this week.
Project engineer Josh McAllister of HEB Engineers of North Conway reaffirmed that the proposed restaurant and lounge will be open only to hotel guests and thus will not require additional parking.
He reiterated that the new proposal eliminates a separate restaurant that was to have been located on the first floor at the end of the west wing.
Colbath and Porter questioned whether there would be adequate employee parking, expressing doubt that a 98-room hotel with a restaurant could be staffed with just 10 employees and therefore whether more would be hired, causing them to use the parking across Route 16 at the Scenic Vista, which would create a safety issue.
McAllister said according to Alba Architects LLP of North Woodstock, the rooftop restaurant and lounge will measure 1,600 square feet.
Many at the meeting questioned the results of a traffic study performed by Vanasse Hangen Brustin, Inc. of Bedford and South Portland that concludes that the “vehicular trips associated with the proposed (105-room, now 98-room) hotel would have negligible impacts to the adjacent roadway system during the weekday, AM, weekday, PM, and Saturday midday peak hours.”
Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli and McAllister supported the results of the study. When members of the public asked if the study was conducted at slower times of the year, McAllister, DegliAngeli and Colbath allsaid the study used accepted engineering standards to account for such variables.
Other speakers questioned the adequacy of sight lines, but again, McAlister and DegliAngeli stood by the findings of the report.
Other speakers including Courtney Wrigley of Neighbors Way, who questioned the impact on the safety of pedestrians in the neighborhood trying to walk to the nearby Cannell’s Country Store complex for ice cream at Trails End.
Janice Spinney, co-owner of the Valley Independent Pharmacy located in the Cannell complex, said: "This large hotel will change the character of our community in ways that will forever be lost — like the ancient tree that won’t survive the bulldozers.” She also charged that there is no need for another large hotel ata time when there is a labor shortage and a lack of affordable housing for workers.
Goyette said the revised proposal’s plans for an 8-foot stockade fence as a buffer were not sufficient. She asked for the board to reinstate the 50-foot buffer that was removed “without prejudice” at the planning board’s meeting in March.
Stephanie Madden raised concerns about the impact on the trailhead of the MWV Ski Touring and Snowshoe Association's trailhead on Route 16 between the Intervale Motel and the Starlight Lodge, but McAllister said he has had discussions with the town and the MWVSTA on granting a dedicated easement on the plans and had worked with DegliAngeli, who is vice president of the MWVSTA, on a satisfactory realignment of the trailhead.
Bartlett resident Tony Simone received a loud round of applause when he addressed McAllister directly, saying that when Simone first came to the valley, he worked as a “small developer” and said he was advised by a local contractor to “know your neighbors.”
“Josh,” said Simone, “look around here tonight: these are your neighbors. I know you can get projects approved. (But) this is a lousy project.”
For more on the Sept. 23 agenda, go to Conway Planning Board at conwaynh.org.
