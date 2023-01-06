CONWAY — They say we all die twice, the first time when we draw our last breath; the second when people stop mentioning our names.
Lest auld acquaintance be forgot, as 2023 begins, we here at the Sun pause to say the names of a few local residents whom we lost in 2022 who made a difference in their years of living here, contributing to the social fabric of the region. — Tom Eastman
Peter G. Hastings, community attorney
FRYEBURG, Maine — If humble community leader Peter G. Hastings, 86, had had his way, his obituary last March would have read, “He was born, lived, and died,” but of course his life of 31,638 days merited much more.
The self-effacing attorney and native son was a trusted civic pillar.
As a close friend noted, “His grace, his kindness, his ability to change long-held ideology, always learning, always adaptable, are a lesson to us all.”
The youngest of seven children of Judge Hugh Warren Hastings and Martha Fifield Hastings, Peter was born in Fryeburg on July 23, 1935, at his parents’ home on Oxford Street.
His love of the outdoors was kindled early in his childhood. Between the ages of 5 and 13, he spent the month of April at his family camp on Kezar Pond trapping muskrat with his father.
After graduating from Fryeburg Academy in 1953 and Bowdoin College in 1957, he attended Boston University Law School, where he was a senior editor of the Law Review and graduated cum laude in 1960.
Additional studies at New York University’s Graduate School of Business followed before he returned to Fryeburg in 1961 with his first wife, Anne Amirault, and their growing family.
Peter joined his father and brother, David II, in the practice of law at Hastings & Sons in 1961.
The firm, founded by his great-grandfather in 1847, is now called the Hastings Law Office and celebrated its 175th anniversary last year.
From 1988-92, Hastings was a representative in the Maine State Legislature for District 97. Known for being deeply civic-minded, he also served on numerous town and community committees. Peter’s 30-plus-year marriage to Stefi Reed Hastings began in 1991.
Peter loved Maine. Its land, people and history. He was an avid fly fisherman.
Hastings died March 5, 2002, overlooking the fields, mountains and Saco River that he loved.
Herbert 'Bun' Lucy, last of his generation
CONWAY — The last of his family’s generation, Herbert Hoover “Bun” Lucy, 93, of North Conway passed away peacefully at Genesis Healthcare Mineral Springs in the early morning hours of March 12, 2022.
Bun was predeceased by his wife, Barbara Smart Lucy, on July 10, 2006; siblings, Fred Lucy, Kenneth Lucy, Robert Lucy, Marion Lucy Warren and Chester Lucy and nephew William Lucy.
Following graduation from A. Crosby Kennett High School in Conway in 1946, Bun attended the University of New Hampshire, where he and Barbara met. After earning an associate’s degree in animal husbandry from the UNH School of Agriculture in 1948, Bun joined his brother Fred working on the family farm before opening and operating the Conway Grain Store on West Main Street. Bun and Barbara married in 1951.
As the local farming industry tailed off, Bun spent the remainder of his working years, alongside brothers Ken and Chet, managing their father’s Conway Supply Co., retiring in 1990.
Bun felt the need to give back to the community in which he lived his entire life by supporting local organizations wherever possible, including as a charter member of the Carroll County Conservation District, 1957 through 2014, honored by the New Hampshire Association of Conservation Districts as its longest standing member in 2006; as Conway Public Library trustee, 1976 through 1986; as a communicant of Episcopal Christ Church in North Conway; and many more too numerous to recite.
Born Nov. 8, 1928, at his family home on the West Side Road, North Conway, Bun arrived during that year’s presidential election. Legend holds that his mother Irene, a staunch Republican and in labor in the days leading up to the election, was not able to make it to the polls. She had asked Bun’s father Arthur, a staunch Democrat, not to go to the polls as she would be unable to offset his vote, which had been their longstanding political arrangement.
Irene later learned that Arthur had, in fact, voted in the presidential election and sought to provide Arthur with a subtle yet constant reminder of his folly. Hence, Bun’s given name. Bun’s nickname was coined by brother Ken who, upon first seeing his little brother, exclaimed “he’s cute as a bunny.”
The name stuck.
George Ryan Jr., dentist
BARTLETT — Avid golfer, hiker, dad, husband — George Ryan Jr., DDS, was a beloved dentist who passed away at home on March 25, 2022, surrounded by his family after a valiant struggle with ALS characterized by dignity and appreciation for all who shared this journey with him.
Born on Oct. 21, 1950, in Bronxville N.Y., he was the first-born of George Ryan Sr. and Blanche Dickinson Ryan, blazing the trail for the seven siblings who were to follow him in their large, close-knit, Irish Catholic family.
George was raised in White Plains, N.Y., and attended Archbishop Stepinac High School. He went on to earn a B.S. in mathematics from Georgetown University and a DDS from Emory University School of Dentistry.
Moving to New Hampshire, he first practiced dentistry in Berlin, for a year prior to establishing his own dental practice in Conway, where he remained for 35 years.
It was some members of George’s dental staff along with outside conspiratory friends that brought an end to George’s bachelorhood. He and his wife Madeleine celebrated 29 years of marriage.
Together, they raised two children, a daughter, Grace, and a son, Tim. George was a lifelong learner with many interests that he was able to further develop after his retirement in 2015.
Among his golfing highlights was making an eagle on the third hole at North Conway Country Club (which he did in front of his parents). He also participated in the North Conway versus Lisbon “Ryder Cup,” traveling to Portugal to compete with similarly talented Portuguese golfers. Also an avid hiker, George completed many of New Hampshire’s 4,000-footers and took part in hiking trips to Italy and Yosemite. In addition he was a lifelong runner, successfully finishing two marathons.
George was a lover of books and music. Attending concerts at Stone Mountain Arts Center and other music halls with family and friends was an activity he was able to enjoy until late in his disease. Photography was another interest.
Donations may be made in George’s memory to ALS Research Fund, Elijah Stommel, MD, Department of Neurology, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, NH 03756.
Diane Jones, Fryeburg historian
FRYEBURG, Maine — Noted Fryeburg local historian, author, former selectman and assistant curator of the Fryeburg Fair Farm Museum Diane L. Jones, 71, of North Fryeburg, Maine, passed away on April 2, 2022, at her home.
Jones was born in North Conway on Jan. 16, 1951, the daughter of Carl and Barbara (Mackay) Warren.
She attended local schools and graduated from Fryeburg Academy in the Class of 1969. On June 21, 1969, she married the love of her life, Edward Jones, at the First Congregational Church in Fryeburg.
Jones served as president of the Fryeburg Historical Society and executive director for many years. Her genealogical research work was known across the country and resulted in many genealogical records of local families being preserved and available for research.
Jones also participated in multiple town committees. She was elected to the Fryeburg Board of Selectmen in 1998 and served until 2001.
She was also helped lead the restoration of the Universalist Chapel in North Fryeburg and was the chairperson of the Fryeburg Cemetery Committee, resulting in the cataloguing and preserving of cemeteries in Fryeburg.
Diane published two books on Fryeburg “History and Memories of North Fryeburg, Maine & Fryeburg Harbor” and “Fryeburg, Maine: A Beautiful New England Village.”
Her contribution to the preservation of local history is a gift that the townspeople in Fryeburg will enjoy for many years to come.
Glen restaurateurs Jim Davis, Bud Selmi
BARTLETT — The valley’s restaurant world lost two culinary wizards in 2022: the Sunrise Shack’s James “Jim” S. Davis, 52, suddenly on Jan. 17, 2022, and Charles Roy Selmi Jr., 66, former owner of Margarita Grill on Jan. 28, 2022, after a several-year journey with dementia.
To Selmi, food was love, and it was a way to connect and bring people together. During his career, he worked in various restaurants, including serving as the executive chef at Eagle Mountain House for five years.
In 1992, Chef Bud and fellow Chef Brian Coffey created the Chef and the Child program promoting the culinary arts and cooking to elementary school students.
Selmi was a longtime member of the American Culinary Federation., through which he obtained recognition as a Certified Working Chef in 1995.
In 1999, he was named Chef of the Year by the New Hampshire chapter of the ACF. He was an adviser and mentor to the junior chapter of the ACF, spending many hours at Kennett High School working with culinary students.
With the help of the junior members, he helped raise funds for local charities through the Golden Goose events at Story Land. He also participated for many years in the annual “Taste of NH” charity event, raising money for culinary scholarships.
Davis, after obtaining his associate’s degree from the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, N.Y., Davis began his career at the Four Seasons in Boston. Jim later became executive chef at The Wentworth Hotel in Jackson, where he was awarded a Four Diamond rating.
Davis and business partner Fred Nemeth opened the Sunrise Shack, where Davis prided himself on being a major supporter of local organizations, charities and businesses.
At the Sunrise Shack, Davis was labeled a “mad genius” when adding his creative twist to his daily specials. He practiced selflessness by always asking how he could help others and doing small acts in big ways without ever asking for anything in return.
Dan and Elinor Quint
CONWAY — Conway native Dan Quint Sr., 89, and his wife of 66 years, Elinor Goodwin Quint, 86, known for her grace and beauty, both died in 2022, eight months apart.
Raised on the West Side where growing up he attended a one-room schoolhouse with his nearby Wiggin family friends, Quint was proud of his heritage as his family has resided here since 1756.
A member of the Kennett High School in 1951, he excelled in sports and with his brother, Arnold, was a member of the 1950 state championship basketball team under legendary coach Karl Seidenstucker.
After graduation, he proudly served his country as an MP in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Japan. After the war, he stayed there, not so much to be a military police officer but to represent the Army baseball team playing in the Japanese baseball league.
Leaving Japan, he returned and passed through Grand Central Station in New York City, where by chance he met the love of his life, Elinor. They shared a treasured life few could imagine, notes their son, Dan Quint Jr., one of their four children. They were the proud grandparents of 16 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Dan Jr. says his father’s love for his family came first, but he also was proud of his business, Valley Excavators. He was also an excellent self-taught guitarist.
Dan Jr. adds that his mother Elinor lived a very full life. She worked for many years at Carroll Reed Ski Shop and did bookkeeping for Mountain Valley Excavators.
Elinor was a proud past Regent of the Anna Stickney Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was honored and proud to have designed an antique toy display in the "New Hampshire Room" at the National DAR building in Washington, D.C.
Noted Quint family friend Brian Wiggin, “Ellie and her husband, Danny, shared many precious moments throughout my life with my folks ... Dad surveyed many of Danny's developments including the 'new' neighborhood above Frechette Tire ... Ellie, you made this life so much nicer for so many. May God bless."
Bob 'Elvis' Holmes, local contractor
BARTLETT — A colorful local legend, Bob "Elvis" Holmes passed away on Dec. 2, 2022.
A valley native, he was born April 15, 1944, in North Conway and graduated from Kennett High School.
Holmes worked at Cranmore Mountain, ran his own construction company and built and operated Glen Sand and Gravel until 2018. As his obituary noted, "Bob was an exceptionally caring, kind and generous individual and was always the life of the party. It may have been 20 degrees out but Bob was still wearing shorts. Bob lived to make small rocks out of big rocks. Elvis may have left the building, but he is still taking care of business."
Jan Filip III, local businessman
BARTLETT — As Frank Sinatra occasionally sang,” I’m going to live until I die,” so could be said of local businessman Jan Gordon Filip III, who died peacefully in his sleep on Feb. 1, 2022.
Born the youngest of three children near Prague, Czechoslovakia, Jan, an adventurous spirit, was the only one from his family to flee his homeland.
After spending a couple years living at the U.S.-led refugee camp in Germany, he was fortunate to, as he would say, “seize the moment” by accepting a scholarship to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, on the condition of joining the military at some point in the future.
Since he was fluent in six languages, Jan was a natural candidate for the U.S. Army’s Intelligence Division where he served for four years. Not only was he able to earn a degree in civil engineering from Boston’s Northeastern University and MIT, he also was able to receive his U.S. citizenship, which was what he was aiming for all along.
His influential decision to come to America was made easier by sponsorship from the Boy Scouts of America. As well as meeting up with Jan upon arrival in America, their Northeast Regional Director helped him secure a job at Pine Knoll Camp in Albany. That summer counselor’s job eventually led to a blind date set up by Jan’s co-counselor with a girl from Glen — he introduced himself to Stella Clark, proprietor of Storybook Inn, and mother to Charless Ann Tofft. That same day Stella would prophesize to her daughter that she had just met Charless’ husband.
No surprise then for Stella when Jan and Charless married in Dec. 15, 1955, in Boston. They were to spend the next 61 years together raising four children while running Storybook Inn and several other businesses in the Mount Washington Valley including the Glen Dairy Queen, Sylvan Pines motel in North Conway and the Red Apple Inn in Glen. Jan started The Breakfast Club restaurant in North Conway, then 13 years ago replaced that building with a new Dairy Queen.
Pharmacist Kim Ficker
FRYEBURG, Maine — Longtime local pharmacist, innkeeper, MWV Chamber of Commerce board member and graceful skier Robert “Kim” Ficker passed away April 29, 2022, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, Maine, surrounded by his family.
Kim was always quick with a joke and helping hand for anyone who was in need. He left the gift of a loving family and dear friends to carry on his passion for enjoying the bonds of friendship and love.
Kim was born on Oct. 5, 1948, in Patterson, N.J., to Dr. Robert F. Ficker and wife, Charlotte “Toddie” Ficker.
Dr. Ficker relocated the family to Kennebunkport, Maine, when he started his practice as the primary doctor serving the local Kennebunkport community.
After graduating from Hebron Academy in 1966 and hearning is B.S. in biology from Bowdoin College in 1970, Kim went on to attend Massachusetts College of Pharmacy to receive his R.Ph. and his master’s in business administration from Plymouth State University.
Kim’s career began in North Conway, where he owned and operated Cressey Pharmacy with his stepbrother Peter Hill.
After a few years, he took a break from pharmacy to become the general manager of the Green Granite Motel and Conference Center in North Conway and oversaw the expansion of the motel for more than 10 years.
Kim later opened Naples Professional Pharmacy in Naples, Maine, with support from fellow pharmacist David Diller, owner of Bridgton Pharmacy.
He retired from pharmacy life in 2009.
Kim is survived by his wife of 22 years Karla Ficker and was blessed with two children, 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Paul D. Whetton, past Conway selectman
CONWAY — Former Conway Selectman Paul Davis Whetton, 88, of Intervale passed away on June 21, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer.
He served a number of municipal appointed and elected positions in Conway. He was a selectman from 1992-99, serving as chairman for four years; a police commissioner for 17 years; a member of the planning board for two terms, helping to craft the current zoning ordinance; and a commissioner with the Kearsarge Lighting Precinct since the early 1980s. He was affiliated with the Friday Men’s Breakfast group at the Congregational Church since its beginning in 1992 and served as the treasurer of the Mount Washington RC (airplane) Club since the early 2000s.
Whetton had many recreational interests, including boating, motorcycling and snowmobiling.
He was born in Boston on June 6, 1934, and after graduating from Needham High School, Class of 1952 and Tilton School, Class of 1953, he attended the University of New Hampshire, Class of 1957, where he was a member and president of Acacia Fraternity.
Paul was a member of the Massachusetts National Guard and completed his basic training at Fort Dix, N.J., in 1958.
Following the death of his father, he moved to New Hampshire to assist his mother in the family business, The Wayside Gift Shoppe in North Conway. In 1960, he married Joan Marie Newman of Natick, Mass., and settled in North Conway, raising three children.
He had been a member of the North Conway Rotary Club since 1958, serving as its president in 1967. When first moving to the area, he coached Little League baseball and served as treasurer of the North Conway Chamber of Commerce.
In 1964, he went into business with a former fraternity brother moving an existing business from North Hampton to Conway as Form-A-Top Corp. In 1968, Paul assumed sole ownership, operating in Conway until 1987, and then in Fryeburg, Maine until his retirement in 1992. He was a frequent jovial lunchtime guest at the Gibson Center for Senior Services.
'Mr. Tourism,' Dick Hamilton
LITTLETON — Conway native and longtime Littleton resident Dick "Mr. Tourism” Hamilton, 86, passed away on July 20, 2022. A lover of White Mountain history, he was as much a part of the tourism landscape of the White Mountains as the Old Man of the Mountain.
As president of the White Mountains Attractions Association of North Woodstock, Hamilton always preached collaboration, often saying that “a rising tide lifts all boats.”
“Dick Hamilton was a true New Hampshire icon who dedicated his life to shaping the White Mountains into a destination that has attracted generations of visitors. His passion was tourism and he recognized its value to not only the local economy of the region, but to what has become the state’s second largest industry,” said Taylor Caswell, commissioner of the N.H. Department of Business and Economic Affairs.
In his retirement, Dick served as chair of the effort to create a memorial to the state’s iconic Old Man of the Mountain in Franconia after it tumbled off Cannon Mountain on May 3, 2003.
He was the twin brother of veteran North Conway Fire Department dispatcher Dale Hamilton. Dick Hamilton’s wife Sandy died May 30.
“Dick was 15 minutes older than me,” said Dale Wednesday when contacted for comment by the Sun. “He and I were very different: I liked to work with my hands; he liked using his head,” said his brother.
He said his brother had recently suffered two mini strokes and was a resident of an assisted living facility in Littleton over the past year.
Local pugilist/boxing writer Ted Sares
CONWAY — A bit of a bulldog when it came to local politics, and revered by boxing aficionados for his brilliant writing about the sport, Theodore “Ted” Sares, 85, was known to Conway residents for his at times pugilistic approach to budget committee, planning board and library trustee meetings.
He served on all three boards.
He died Aug. 30, 2022, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway.
He was born in Chicago on Aug. 1, 1937, to John and Isabella Sares.
Ted worked as an executive for a variety of organizations and state agencies throughout his career. His work brought him around the world, visiting many countries and enjoying the itinerant life (and tiny shampoo bottles) that living in a hotel for weeks at a time brought him.
Ted met Holly Sares at work in 1990, and the two were married on Jan. 5, 1995. Ted and Holly enjoyed a long and loving life together in North Conway, loving the quiet, calm and pristine wilderness their home offered them.
Ted continued to pursue passion projects, writing two books about boxing (Ted fought in the Golden Gloves and was a Hall of Fame member of Ring 4 in Boston), earning his Ph.D., and in his late 70s becoming a world-class powerlifter.
Ted was a man who both loved attention and never wanted things to be about him. In that same spirit, he asked that his family not hold services to remember him but requested that everyone take time to show someone kindness, generosity and care to commemorate his passing.
Jack Gordon, Fryeburg educator
FRYEBURG, Maine — Retired Fryeburg Academy assistant headmaster John “Jack” E. Gordon, 89, passed away on Oct. 16, 2022, at the Mineral Springs Nursing Home in North Conway. He started teaching at Fryeburg Academy in 1957, and retired in 1995 as assistant headmaster.
Dawn Gale, director of the Academy Fund and alumni relations, praised Gordon for his commitment to the 1792-founded school, which is one of the oldest private schools in the United States.
"Visiting alumni love to remember Jack as a straight shooter; he told it as it needed to be told and was highly respected for his honesty, candor and integrity. Throughout his long tenure at Fryeburg Academy, Jack always knew and wanted what was best for the academy and its students," she said.
Born in Portland, Maine, on Jan. 8, 1933, Gordon grew up in Cornish, Maine, and commuted to Portland to Deering High School.
From there, he enrolled in the University of Maine in Orono, where he was president of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. After graduation, he was drafted into the Navy and spent two years “seeing the world.”
With the military behind him, Jack taught for a year at the Piscataquis Community School in Guilford, Maine.
His family continues to serve the academy, with John Gordon Jr. serving as the athletic director and Christopher the president of the board of trustees.
Air Force veteran, state legislator Don Philbrick
EATON — Air Force veteran and former Eaton Selectman and state Rep. Don Philbrick, 87, passed away in January 2022 after a long illness.
Born on Aug. 14, 1934, he was a graduate of Kennett High. Philbrick went on to study electronics at DeVry Institute in Chicago before joining the Air Force in 1954 and serving 22 years. He had the honor of being deployed at Andrews Air Force Base where he met his beloved wife and served as an electrician on Air Force One during the Johnson and Nixon terms.
Upon his retirement, Don and Pat moved back to the Mount Washington Valley and settled in Eaton. Philbrick and his partner Richard Burnell owned and operated Valley Electronics in South Hiram, Maine, until his retirement in the early 2000s.
Philbrick had a philosophy that you can’t complain about something if you don’t do something about it. Based on that, he ran for public office as a selectman in Eaton where he served 22 years and then for New Hampshire state representative, serving in the House for 14 years.
Philbrick suffered for many years from effects of Agent Orange from his time in Vietnam. He never lost the spirit to live or continue fighting right up until the end. To remember Don, consider donating to Tunnel to Towers Foundation (t2t.org) or a charity to help disabled veterans lead full lives.
Community activist 'Berta' Chandler
LOVELL, Maine — Roberta Mary “Berta” (Cram) Chandler, 85, died on Jan. 26, 2022 in the company of family.
She was the first — and for decades only — woman elected to the board of selectmen and was board chair. She also served on the MSAD 72 School Board and Lovell Planning Board.
Over the years, Chandler led many community volunteer activities and was active in establishing, and serving as president of the Lovell Historical Society and the Brick Church for the Performing Arts. She was a member of Fryeburg Rescue and threw herself into the assignment by becoming a certified Emergency Medical Technician (EMT).
Over the years, she was involved with the Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Lovell Library.
All she did in the community was a fraction of the impact she had on scores of lives, especially children, many of whom refer to her as “Mimi.”
Chandler was born in Portland, Maine, on Sept. 2, 1936. She attended school in Lovell and graduated from Fryeburg Academy in 1953.
She received her teaching degree from Farmington State Teachers College (now University of Maine Farmington) in 1957 and taught for a few years.
Chandler later worked for the town of Lovell in various official capacities.
She would always light up whenever she saw young people. One such relationship resulted in her taking her first airplane flight at the age of 83 to a Texas wedding of one of her young friends.
Possessing a wonderful sense of humor and flair for narration, she was often asked to deliver good news and bad — including eulogies. The overriding sense one got from listening to her was of kindness, good humor and hope.
Realtor, fair official Ted Raymond
FRYEBURG, Maine — Realtor, Fryeburg Fair official and past planning board member Henry “Ted” Raymond III, 81, died peacefully, surrounded by family on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Seaside in Portland, Maine.
Born in Natick, Mass., on June 14, 1940, Raymond after graduating from Ashland High School in 1958 attended Arizona State University graduating in 1967, before going on to earn his master’s degree from the University of New Hampshire.
On May 28, 1966, he married Judith Pike of Fryeburg, Maine, the start of a 56-year loving marriage.
Raymond served his country in the Air Force, taught at Kennett High School, and then started his career in real estate, founding T. Raymond Associates.
He served on the Board of Realtors in Maine, board of trustees for Fryeburg Academy, as well as several other municipal and community boards. He began his involvement with the Fryeburg Fair in 1976 and held many positions with the organization through 2014.
In retirement, Ted could always be found out in the yard or on his tractor. He enjoyed playing golf and tennis, but his most precious time was with his Fryeburg Fair family of friends.
Actor W. Clapham Murray
TAMWORTH — W. Clapham Murray, known as Cope, son of Clapham and Thelma Ford Murray was born in 1931 in Baltimore He was raised on the family homestead in West River Maryland, 15 miles south of Annapolis settled by his great-great-grandfather, Dr. William H. Murray in the mid-1700s.
Cope graduated from Gilman in 1949 and went onto Wesleyan University in Connecticut. After a tour of duty in the Army, Cope attended Emerson College, where he met his wife to be, Priscilla Lowell, followed by a marriage of 59 amazing years.
In 1957, he received his master’s in theater, while Priscilla received her degree in speech therapy.
Cope pursued dual careers, as an actor and eventually a professor of theater arts. As an actor, he was a member of Actors Equity and The Screen Actors Guild. While a member of SAG, he appeared as a principal player with Sissy Spacek and British actor Tom Wilkinson in Todd Field’s “In The Bedroom.” He recited Walt Whitman.
In 1958, he and his wife, Priscilla, became members of The Barnstormers Theatre, founded by Francis Cleveland, youngest son of Grover. When Francis died in 1995, Cope became artistic director.
He was an actor/director with The Barnstormers from 1958 through 2012, an uninterrupted span of time exceeded only by Francis Cleveland.
His greatest accomplishment as The Barnstormer Artistic Director was working with his former New England College friend Don Woodrow on the capital campaign. The goal was to renovate the old theatre and create a modern theatrical experience. The campaign was a success and kept The Barnstormers Theatre going long after Francis Cleveland passed.
In 1962, he came to New England College in Henniker, N.H., where he established a theater program.
After 14 years he retired to Tamworth, where he continued to act in Barnstormers plays.
The town of Tamworth and Wonalancet (where his summer residence was since the late 1950s) was his jewel. He loved Tamworth and all the people within it. The feeling was mutual from the townsfolk.
W. Clapham Murray of Tamworth, N.H., passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at 9:15 a.m. after an eight-week period of declining health. He was not alone, as his son, Peter, was on his way to see his father off, and Suzy Kjellberg his health-care aid, was there to comfort him.
