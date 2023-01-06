CONWAY — They say we all die twice, the first time when we draw our last breath; the second when people stop mentioning our names.

Lest auld acquaintance be forgot, as 2023 begins, we here at the Sun pause to say the names of a few local residents whom we lost in 2022 who made a difference in their years of living here, contributing to the social fabric of the region. — Tom Eastman

Peter G. Hastings joined his father and brother at Hastings & Sons law firm in Fryeburg, Maine, in 1961. He served as a Maine state representative from 1988-92.
Herbert “Bun” Lucy was a member of one of Conway’s pre-eminent farming families and gave back to the community.
Dr. George Ryan Jr. was a lifelong runner, talented golfer and family man.
Diane Jones served as the president of the Fryeburg Historical Society.
Chef Charles “Bud” Selmi Jr. and wife Deb started the Margarita Grill in Glen in 2015. (FILEPHOTO)
Jim Davis was co-founder of the wildly popular Sunrise Shack in Glen.
Dan Quint Sr., who grew up on West Side Road, served as an Army MP during the Korean War.
Elinor Quint worked at Carroll Reed Ski Shops as well as her family’s business
Bob “Elvis” Holmes operated Glen Sand and Grave. He was known as being a kind and generous individual.
Jan Filip was co-owner of several Dairy Queens.
Kim Ficker owned and operated Cressey Pharmacy.
Former Conway Selectman Paul D. Whetton is seen with wife Joan at their 50th wedding anniversary celebration.
Dick Hamilton was president of the White Mountains Attractions Association of North Woodstock.
A power lifter with a keen intellect, Ted Sares wrote books about boxing, was outspoken at town meetings.
John "Jack" Gordon was assistant headmaster at Fryeburg Academy until his retirement in 1995 after 38 years at the academy. (COURTESY PHOTO)
A Kennett High School graduate, Don Philbrick joined the Air Force in 1954 and served 22 years.
Roberta “Berta” Chandler was Lovell’s first female selectman.
Henry “Ted” Raymond III started his career in real estate, founding T. Raymond Associates.
W. Clapham “Cope” Murray loved Tamworth. He acted frequently in Barnstormers productions.

