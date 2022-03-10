Pain at the pump: Gas prices skyrocket

CONWAY — The price of gasoline soared to new highs this week as the conflict in Ukraine continued to escalate. Many local gas stations broke the $4 mark earlier in the week, and prices increased quickly over the past few days.
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden announced a ban on importing Russian oil and energy into the U.S. following pressure from Congress and other countries taking similar measures to sanction Russia, which is a major producer of oil and natural gas globally.
The New York Times on Tuesday afternoon reported the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline reached $4.173, overtaking the former high of $4.114 in July 2008 (with prices not adjusted for inflation) and representing an increase of about 72 cents in a month and 55 cents in just the past week.
By Wednesday afternoon, AAA reported the national average price of gas at $4.252, and GasBuddy reported the national average to be $4.302.
In New Hampshire, average gasoline prices have risen 66.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $4.282 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 875 stations in New Hampshire. Prices in New Hampshire are 89.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.61 per gallon higher than a year ago.
Neighboring areas are recording similarly high prices according to GasBuddy statistics. In Burlington, Vt.,gas is averaging at $4.346 per gallon, up 54.2 cents from last week. In Boston, the average is $4.336 per gallon, up 65.6 cents per gallon from last week. In Vermont as a whole, gas is averaging at $4.30 per gallon, up 57.9 cents from last week. In Maine, the average is $4.304 per gallon, up 62.4 cents from last week.
On Tuesday afternoon, locals pumping gas at the North Conway Village Valero expressed their sentiments about the rising gas prices.
Donna West, 84, of Conway kept her dissatisfaction with the costs brief.
“I’m not happy, and I think it’s ridiculous,” she said.
Similarly Janelle Wiesemann, 23, of Fryeburg, Maine, stated, “I’m definitely not happy. It’s pretty ridiculous how fast it’s risen in a couple days, and it definitely stinks for people working minimum wage jobs around here.”
Brian Tetrault, 37, of North Conway added his frustration with the quickly rising prices.
“It’s really annoying and I feel like, at least around here, it’s been going up quite a bit faster than I would’ve expected,” he said. “I think they’re going to go up even faster within the next 24 hours, which is part of the reason why I’m here.”
Joe Sennewald, 75, of North Conway brought up the strife in Ukraine in connection with the rising prices.
“I don’t like (the increase in price) at all,” he said. “There’s a little conflict going on over in Ukraine. I’d like to see the conflict in Ukraine have an end put to it, but I don’t feel like that’s going to happen anytime soon.”
Also citing the conflict in Ukraine, Meg Phillips, 72, of Jackson responded: “I’m concerned about rising gas prices. However, we have so much to be grateful for that, if that’s the price we have to pay, it’s the least we can do. As I’ve seen many times, we’re not sitting in the subway on the cement holding our children.”
