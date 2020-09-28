OSSIPEE — Carroll County’s nursing home, Mountain View Communitym is COVID-19 free, the nursing home administrator said by email Monday.
“Our tests came back favorable for 100 percent of our residents and 100 percent of our Staff!!!!” said Howie Chandler in his Monday update.
“We do have a resident in the hospital for COVID and this morning it was confirmed that all is well and that they will be keeping our Resident in the hospital until officially COVID-free.”
Mountain View Community is a 103-bed facility in Ossipee, which serves the whole county, including Conway and Wolfeboro.
Mountain View units are named after local mountains: Chocorua, Whittier, Green and Shaw.
The nursing home has been closed to outside visitors for six months and 15 days. In a previous update about a week and a half ago, Chandler said residents could not leave the building until all of the residents could not leave the building until the facility is completely COVID-19 free for 14 days.
With no new cases, Mountain View is on a path to allowing trips outside and the return of social visitation.
The one resident who is in the hospital is doing well, Chandler said.
Since the beginning of the pandemic in March, Mountain View has had had a total of seven staff and and four residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.Mountain View didn’t have any positive cases until late August.
There has been one death, an 88-year-old woman who was a resident there.
Statewide, there have been 8,172 cases, of which 330 are active. Carroll County has had 123 cases, of which nine cases are active. There have been 439 COVID-19 deaths — 358 of them were people in long-term care. There have been two deaths in Carroll County.
