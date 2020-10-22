Soaking rains and early snowfall have resulted in New Hampshire officials lifting the recent statewide ban on certain fires.
A shift in the weather pattern, along with improving drought conditions and rising water levels, has reduced the potential for large wildfire development.
Currently, the following are no longer prohibited in New Hampshire:
• Kindling of open fires, including fires built for camping, the burning of debris, or warming — where permitted on public trails or other public property;
• Smoking a pipe, cigar and/or cigarette outdoors in or near public woodlands or on public trail.
• Obtaining a permit for the kindling of fires greater than four feet in diameter and not contained within a ring of fire resistive material, classified as “Category Three” fires.
As required by law, permits are always required for any open burning.
“New Hampshire experienced unusually challenging fire conditions this summer and fall, and the hard work of our fire service statewide — both through educating the public and through extinguishing wildfires that did occur — helped reduce the impact of wildfires on our state,” said Chief Steven Sherman, N.H. Forest Protection Bureau.
“Although certain restrictions have been lifted, it’s important to remember that anyone wishing to have an outdoor fire in New Hampshire must obtain a permit from the local fire department or other overseeing authority, or by visiting nhfirepermit.com,” Sherman concluded.
Ninety percent of wildfires in New Hampshire result from human causes.
The N.H. Forest Protection Bureau is part of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources’ Division of Forests and Lands, which protects and promotes the value provided by trees, forests and natural communities. For more information about the Division of Forests and Lands and the work of its Forest Protection Bureau, go to nh.gov/nhdfl or call (603) 271-2214.
