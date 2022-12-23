CONWAY — After the wintry mix that hit the region Thursday into Friday, with snow followed by rain, high winds and warm temperatures, Mother Nature is ushering in more seasonal temperatures for Christmas week, allowing snowmakers to get back to work their magic at local ski areas.

But more on skiing later. Meanwhile, there are plenty of activities to enjoy before, after or instead of hitting the slopes.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.