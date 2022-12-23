CONWAY — After the wintry mix that hit the region Thursday into Friday, with snow followed by rain, high winds and warm temperatures, Mother Nature is ushering in more seasonal temperatures for Christmas week, allowing snowmakers to get back to work their magic at local ski areas.
But more on skiing later. Meanwhile, there are plenty of activities to enjoy before, after or instead of hitting the slopes.
Adventure parks
Cranmore Mountain Resort offers downhill rides on its Mountain Coaster on a half-mile track where you control the speed. The two-person cars are perfect for parents and kids. The Mountain Adventure Park also features a Giant Swing and the Soaring Eagle Zipline.
King Pine/Purity Spring Resort in Madison is offering ice skating, fat biking, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing.
Bretton Woods Mountain Resort offers a winter canopy tour and tubing park.
Ice skating
Indoor skating is available at Conway Village’s Ham Arena. Public skating is limited to 50 people for the immediate future. Masks suggested. To reserve a spot you will need to contact the Ham Arena by phone or email at (603) 447-5886 or skatemail@hamarena.com.
• King Pine/ Purity Spring Resort (603-367-8896). Tohko Dome offers covered outdoor skating.
• Schouler Park in the center of North Conway (depending on cold weather). Skate rentals are available through Sun & Ski Sports (603-356-9411) in North Conway.
The enchanted Victorian Emerald Pond at Nestlenook (603-383-7101) in Jackson, conditions permitting. Rentals available.
Tubing
No special equipment or skills necessary here. Skiers, riders and non-skiers alike will experience the thrill of the downhill run at Mount Washington Valley’s tubing parks.
• Cranmore Mountain Resort’s Tubing Park (603-356-5543) and Mountain Adventure Park will be open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 24 and 25; and for extended hours during vacation week, Dec. 26-Jan. 1, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. ad 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 2.
• Purity Spring Resort/King Pine (603-367-8896) has a fun tubing hill.
• Bretton Woods Mountain Resort (603-278-3320 or 603-278-1000) Located near the touring center.
• Great Glen Trails (603-466-2333). A walk-up tubing hill. Great Glen also offers the SnowCoach up a portion of the Mount Washington Auto Road – reservations recommended.
Most facilities have limits on tubing. Reservations are strongly recommended.
Sleigh rides
Local stables offer the classic experience of riding fields and wooded trails in a horse-driven sleigh or wagon. Some also offer horseback rides.
• Nestlenook Farm in Jackson (603-383-7101, nestlenookfarmsleighrides.com) has sleighs equipped with runners and wheels, depending on the terrain.
• The Stables at Bretton Woods (603-278-8989; omnihotels.com): Just a few steps from the Omni Mount Washington Resort and Bretton Arms Inn, the Stables at Bretton Woods offer equestrian activities for all levels. Reservations are encouraged.
Art galleries
Several local art galleries in the Mount Washington Valley present a range of historic and modern works. They include:
• Art Works Gallery, 132 Route 16, Chocorua, (603-323-8041); chocoruaartworks.com
• Jackson Art Studio and Gallery, 155 Ridge Rd, Jackson (jacksonartnh.com).
• Jackson Historical Society and White Mountain Museum of Art (jacksonhistory.org).
• League of N.H. Craftsmen, 2526 White Mountain Highway, Route 16, North Conway (603-356-2441; nhcraftsmen.org).
• Mount Washington Valley Arts Association; Main Street Gallery,16 Norcross Circle, North Conway (603-356-2787); mwvarts.org.
• White Mountain Photo Gallery, 95 Main Street, Jackson Village (374-6050; whitemountainphoto.com).
Train rides
The Conway Scenic Railroad (603-356-5251) offers a Holiday Express train ride from its historic 1874 North Conway Train Station to Conway and back, Dec. 26-31 at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. A Special Mass Bay Rail Enthusiasts excursion is set for Jan. 7 with historic diesel engines; and it will offer Snow Trains from North Conway to Attitash and Attitash to North Conway, Jan. 8-Feb 26 weekends departing from North Conway at 1030 a.m. 12 noon, 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Go to conwayscenic.com for ticketing information.
Shopping
Enjoy tax-free shopping throughout Mount Washington Valley, including at Settlers Green and in North Conway Village at the always fun Zeb’s General Store.
Indoor fun
• Mystery.NH Escape Room (mysterynh.com)’ 32 Mountain Valley Mall Boulevard, next to Cinema, North Conway (603-730-5009; mysterynh.com).
• Ryan’s Family Amusements (603-600-4202; ryanfamily.com) at Settlers Green has lots of family fun video games, skill games and virtual reality games.
• Indoor golf is available at White Mountain Indoor Golf (603-404-4804; whitemountainindoorgolf.com) at 15 Town Hall Road in Intervale and Saco Valley Sports Center (207-935-3777; sacovalleysportscenter.com) at Route 302, 95 Pine Street, Fryeburg – the latter also offers bowling.
New Year’s Eve fireworks
Come ring in the New Year at Cranmore Mountain Resort with a Cranapalaooza party in the Bse Camp area beginning at 4:30 p.m., followed by fireworks at the South Slope at 6:30 p.m.
North Conway’s Schouler Park Dec. 31 will feature fireworks at 9:30 p.m. These fireworks are presented by the town of Conway in conjunction with the MWV Chamber of Commerce. For further information, go to conwaynh.myrec.com.
The wintry mix on Friday, Dec. 23, followed last weekend’s Storm Diaz, when the White Mountains got upwards of 18 inches of heavy snow that laid down a good solid base for groomers at alpine areas and cross country areas to transform into good skiing.
Weather.com is predicting cold temperatures with highs in the high 20s and winds from the northwest of 15 mph through Wednesday, with highs in the 30s Thursday and Friday, and temperatures rising to the mid 40s with showers on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
Ahead of Friday’s wintry mix, Jessyca Keeler, president of Ski NH, remained optimistic about conditions for the week after Friday’s wintry mix.
“I think the fact that we got as much snow as we did in the last storm and that it has been consistently cold at night gives us a bit of a buffer against the forecasted rain. And with the colder temperatures predicted to return after Friday’s rain snowmakers will be out there to freshen things up,” said Keeler on Tuesday.
Keeler said Winter Storm Diaz last weekend was a boost to ski areas on several fronts.
“First and probably the most obvious is that the blanket of heavy, wet snow no doubt will help ski areas get a lot more trails open more quickly. That snow will provide for a good base and likely allow ski areas to make snow on more trails,” she said.
According to SkiNH, the following areas will be open on Christmas Day: Attitash; Bretton Woods; Cranmore Mountain Resort and Wildcat Mountain.
Local alpine areas include Attitash, Black Mountain, Bretton Woods, Cranmore, King Pine and Wildcat.
Noted Becca Deschenes, marketing director at Cranmore, “Mother Nature has been throwing us a few curve balls lately, but it wouldn’t be New England without it! With snowmaking efforts and last weeks snowfall, we were set up for yesterday’s weather events with a pretty solid base, and stockpiles of snow on several trails that we plan on adding to our snow report on Monday. The forecast going into next week is very favorable for snowmaking, which will allow us to recoup nicely. If all goes to plan, we should be able to continue to open a few more trails, and a fourth route off the summit as we get closer to the New Year.”
Local ski touring centers include Bretton Woods Ski Touring (603-278-3320), Bear Notch Ski Touring (603-374-2277) in Bartlett, Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center (603-466-2333) in Pinkham Notch, Jackson Ski Touring (603-383-4490), in Jackson Village, MWV Ski Touring and Snowshoe Center (603-356-9920) in North Conway and intervale, the Reserve at King Pine/Purity Spring Resort (603-367-8896) in East Madison and the Believe in Books Literacy Foundation’s 100 Acre Wood (603-356-9980) in Intervale.
For more information on the latest conditions and ski ticket policies, go to SkiNH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.