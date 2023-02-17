e to COVID-19, the Kennett High Coders robotics team is back competing, and one of its teams has its sights set on qualifying for the 2023 VEX Robotics World Championships.
“We are starting to rebuild the program,” said Ron Sanstrom, a mentor for the KHS Coders. “Dan Mack (coach and computer science teacher at Kennett High) has been keeping the program going but is still learning about VEX Robotics and doing a good job.”
Freshmen Aleks Lillis and Turner Viger, competing as team 5106F, qualified for the New Hampshire-Vermont 2023 State VEX Robotics Championship being held Feb. 18 at Manchester Community College in Manchester. Forty teams will compete for one of five spots to go to the world championships in Dallas April 24-29.
“To qualify, team 5106F had to program their robot to compete on its own without any driver assistance,” Sandstorm said.
He added: “Both Aleks and Turner started the design and programming of this year’s robot in September and have competed in two qualifying tournaments, testing the robot design and programming. This team made solid progress and was able to qualify for this year’s state championships.”
The competition is a test of skill, strategy and team effort.
VEX Robotics Competition Spin Up, according to Sandstorm, is played on a 12-by-12-foot field. Two alliances — one “red” and one “blue” — composed of two teams each, compete in matches consisting of a 15-second Autonomous Period, followed by a 105-second driver-controlled period.
“There are 60 discs and four rollers on a VRC Spin Up Field,” Sandstrom said. “Discs can be scored in the two high goals, one per alliance, at opposite corners of the field. Each disc scored in a high goal is worth 5 points.”
The Kennett Coders coaches are Mack and teacher Joe Riddensdale, with mentors Paul Kirsch and Sandstrom. More than 20 local students are involved in the program.
