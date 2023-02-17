Kennett Coders robotics - Aleks Lillis and Turner Viger

From left: Kennett Coders Coach Dan Mack is seen with students Aleks Lillis and Turner Viger in the robotics classroom in the MWV Career and Technical Center at Kennett High School. (COURTESY PHOTO)

e to COVID-19, the Kennett High Coders robotics team is back competing, and one of its teams has its sights set on qualifying for the 2023 VEX Robotics World Championships.

“We are starting to rebuild the program,” said Ron Sanstrom, a mentor for the KHS Coders. “Dan Mack (coach and computer science teacher at Kennett High) has been keeping the program going but is still learning about VEX Robotics and doing a good job.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.