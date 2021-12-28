BEAN'S GRANT — New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game conservation officers and search and rescue volunteers from Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue and Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue, along with personnel from Twin Mountain Fire Department, responded to an injured hiker call on the Crawford Path in Bean’s Grant on Monday afternoon.
Bean's Grant is an unincorporated section of Coos County that sits just south of Mount Washington. It is home to several popular hiking trails.
The hiker, identified as Daniel Gassaway, 41, of Buffalo, N.Y., suffered a lower leg injury at approximately noon while on his way back down the trail after summiting Mount Pierce.
Gassaway was 1.2 miles from the Crawford Path parking lot when the injury occurred. He was unable to walk or bear weight on the injured leg, so a call to 911 was made by a Good Samaritan hiker who came upon him and rendered assistance.
According to Gassaway, the microspikes he was wearing for traction caught on something in the trail, which caused him to fall and land awkwardly.
According to Fish and Game, Gassaway was well-prepared for a winter hike with adequate clothing and gear.
The first rescuers arrived on scene at 2:30 p.m. and provided medical assessment and treatment.
After the rescue litter arrived, the crew packaged Gassaway into the litter and started carrying him down at 3:20 p.m.
The rescue crew arrived at the trailhead at 4:30 p.m.
Gassaway was transported to Littleton Regional Healthcare by the Twin Mountain Ambulance for treatment of his injury.
No other information available at this time.
