FRYEBURG, Maine — Fryeburg’s planning board is going to start looking at short-term rental regulations in October, selectmen last week.
The topic was on the agenda of their Sept. 22 meeting because Selectman Kimberly Clarke said homeowners from Kimble Lake Shores was upset that town staff said they had to register/apply with the town to run a short-term rental and pay a fee.
“I was really surprised by that because we don’t have any ordinances for short-term rentals in the town of Fryeburg,” said Clarke, who works as a Realtor.
According to Clarke, the town ordinance says single-family dwellings can be rented out with no time requirements. She also said she thought selectmen agreed in May not to get involved with short-term regulation enforcement until after Conway’s lawsuit against STR owner Scott Kudrick had been resolved.
The town of Conway sued Kudrick in Carroll County Superior Court saying the zoning ordinance prohibited short-term rentals but Judge Amy Ignatius sided with Kudrick.
Now, Conway is in the process of appealing to New Hampshire’s Supreme Court.
Clarke said she heard that the planning board was going to look into short-term rentals. She praised the town of Jackson’s short-term regulations and says they were written and passed the right way.
In contrast, she said Conway set about enforcing its ordinance “the wrong way” and will face “millions of dollars” in legal expenses as a result.
After listening to Clarke, Selectman Tom Klinepeter said he attended a recent planning board meeting and the planning board decided it would start looking at short-term rentals in October.
The planning board is to look at a solar energy ordinance as well. According to fryeburgmaine.org, the next planning board meeting is Oct. 25.
Town Manager Katie Haley said the planning board is having a workshop meeting on Oct. 18.
Clarke read aloud a letter from the man from Kimble Shores. He said that he rents out the home short-term in order to afford it.
Later on in the meeting, planning board member Eli Goodwin replied to Clarke by saying someone’s second/vacation/STR property could be another person’s first home. He said a knows of a teacher who was trying to move into the area was unable to purchase a particular home because the seller could get more money from a short-term rental owner.
Selectmen and Haley discussed what to in the meantime. Haley said the fee was meant to “recoup the time that it takes for code officer to go look at things like parking, reviewing septic system, and things like that.”
In an email sent to the Sun on Sept. 23, Haley further explained, “The town was going to require a land use authorization by the code enforcement officer, which is a standard form used for many other uses. And we were going to charge the corresponding fee, which I do believe is $75.”
At the meeting, Clarke made a motion that the town not demand that homeowners apply for licenses or pay a fee to use their property as a short-term rental until the ordinance is changed.
Clarke was taken aback when the staff started asking for a fee when she thought the selectmen decided there would not be any action taken.
At the meeting, Haley said she was leaning toward not having homeowners pay a fee or fill out an application to rent short-term.
Selectmen didn’t vote at the meeting but seemed to agree that no action should be taken until the planning board crafts an ordinance and the town votes it in.
On Sept. 23, Haley confirmed that town staff would not ask for a fee or applications for short-term rentals in Fryeburg. “The town will not require Land Use Authorization for STRs,” said Haley in a one-sentence email response to the Sun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.