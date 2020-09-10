OSSIPEE — Francis the little potbellied pig who rode out Tropical Storm Isaias hunkering in the woods of Ossipee before being taken in by the SPCA, has found a forever home with a family in Thornton, where he reportedly likes to relax in a pool and ham it up on Zoom for college students.
On Aug. 3 Ossipee Police reported they had gotten a call about a lost pig on Hanson Road and reached out to the public for help.
On Aug. 6, they said they had captured the pig with help from Stratham-based New Hampshire Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
The capture was a coordinated effort by Ossipee Police Officer William French, Animal Control Officer Jo Anne Gayer and SPCA staffers Carrie Fyfe and Haley Turmel.
Gayer said he was “a cute little thing.”
“He was very shy and obviously quite fearful,” Fyfe said.
The SPCA took custody of him and named him Francis.
He was adopted shortly after his weeklong quarantine expired.
“Francis was adopted out exactly eight days after his arrival the shelter,” Fyfe announced.
“He barely made it up on our website before a lovely family adopted him and his new best friend, Lincoln the pig.
“Both ‘boys’ are happy and healthy, living on a rural hobby farm with other rescued animals. They have a very loving, devoted family. It was the best-case scenario for little Francis,” she said.
Lauren and Keith Gilroy, both 47, of Thornton adopted Francis. They have two children, Lexi, 15, and Kari,11.
The family runs an informal shelter called the Gilroy Sanctuary on 4 acres. There they have another potbellied pig, also adopted from the NH SPCA, named Lincoln. They also have three goats, chickens, a “grouchy” rooster, four cats, six dogs and two horses.
Lauren Gilroy teaches computer science at Simmons University in Boston, a job mostly does online. Keith is a maintenance supervisor at Plymouth State University.
They have had Francis for about two or three weeks. “He is really coming out of his shell,” said Lauren. “Now, he’s kind of my right hand man.”
Lauren said Francis used to hang out in the corner of the lawn by himself, but now he likes to hang out with her as she teaches and also likes to chill out in a small kiddie pool, while Lincoln, who is twice his size, claims the bigger kiddie pool.
Francis often leaves the comfort of his pool for a back scratch or a piece of apple or to make an appearance on Zoom while Lauren is teaching 20-30 students.
“My students love it when the animals visit, but they especially love it when Francis visits because it’s a little atypical to have a pig instead of a dog,” said Lauren.
One thing Francis doesn’t appreciate is when Lincoln tries to take some of Lauren’s attention while she’s teaching.
Francis, she said, will start “talking” to Lincoln in pigspeak, consisting of squeals and snorts, until Lincoln walks away.
“He doesn’t like sharing attention, whether it’s in front of a class or not,” said Lauren.
Each of the Gilroys’ animals seems to have a favorite human. For example, an anxious horse favors Keith. Francis is fond of Lauren.
“Lincoln is happy with everyone, but Francis is pickier,” said Lauren.
