BARTLETT — There will be a race for the Carroll County District 1 seat held by state Rep. Anita Burroughs (D-Bartlett), who filed for a second two-year term last Wednesday, the first day filing opened.
Also filing for the seat, as a Republican, was Ray S. Gilmore, 42, of Bartlett, making his first foray into the political arena.
The retired Army captain served two tours in Afghanistan, first in the 10th Mountain Division and later as part of a 16-man combat adviser task force, Phoenix Team 9805, until 2009.
According to Gilmore, he was persuaded to run last year by Gov. Chris Sununu last year, when he went to Concord for what was supposed to be a 10-15 minute veterans meet and greet.
“We discussed politics over tea and actually spent an hour and a half talking,” Gilmore said last week.
“He asked, ‘Have you ever thought about running for office?’ I told him, ‘My wife (Cassie) said that’s a hard no.’”
Since then, Gilmore received his wife’s and five children’s blessing to run.
Gilmore, who described himself as a lifelong independent, thought about running as Democrat but decided that would give Burroughs a big advantage in a short primary race to September.
He also pondered a run as an independent but didn’t think it practical during a pandemic to try to get the required 250 signatures to appear on the ballot by going door to door.
“I’m a weeble wobble centrist.” Gilmore said. “I like to find middle-ground solutions that work. I hate having to pick sides, but I guess more of my ideals align along where the Republicans in our state stand.
“I’m running for state rep. and not on what POTUS (president of the United States) is doing. I want to provide constituent service and try to help take care of state issues,” he said.
Burroughs said she has “enjoyed serving very much,” and believes “there is still a lot that needs to be done” for Granite Staters.
“We now face even more challenges,” she said last Friday. “So many funds have been diverted for COVID (needs). It should be an interesting year ahead.”
Burroughs and her fellow 399 representatives have been working remotely over the internet due to the coronavirus. But on Thursday, the reps will reconvene in person at the Whittemore Center Arena at the University of New Hampshire.
“I’m really excited we’re going back, even in this fashion,” Burroughs said. “We’ll be 6 feet apart, social distancing, and we’ll have devices to vote with.”
Both Burroughs and Gilmore said they are unsure of what the landscape will look like for campaigning this summer.
“I’ve talked with my colleagues about what they are going to do,” Burroughs said. “They say, ‘We’re all going to have to get really creative.’ I know there will be Zoom meetings, but I think there will still be easy ways we can meet and social distance in some way. I think we can get our messages out.”
“I’m excited to do this,” said Gilmore. “It’s like in 2001, when I raised my right hand to be commissioned, I know I’ve got my work cut out for me, but I’m all in with everything I have.”
He added: “You can either be part of the solution or part of the problem. It’s time for me to step back into the arena and be part of the solution.”
Carroll County District 1 encompasses Bartlett, Hart’s Location and Jackson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.