New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers and other rescuers responded to several snowmobile mishaps, including one that broke through the ice of Lake Winnipesaukee, and assisted several different hiking parties in Carroll County over the weekend.
On Sunday, at 11:10 a.m., Moultonborough Fire-Rescue, Tuftonboro Fire-Rescue, Stewart’s Ambulance, Tuftonboro Police Department and New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded to a report of a snowmobile that broke through the ice on Lake Winnipesaukee.
First responders were able to determine that the operator, identified as Daniel Duncanson, 62, of Greenville, was able to make it out of the water and to his vehicle with assistance of a friend.
Duncanson reported that he was heading out ice fishing when the snowmobile fell through thin ice near a pressure ridge off Elkins Point in Tuftonboro.
Duncanson was uninjured in the incident. The Department of Environmental Services was notified of the sunken snowmobile.
Fish and Game wants to remind outdoor recreational users that the waterbodies remain unsafe in many areas despite the recent cold spell. A good portion of Lake Winnipesaukee is still open water, and the ice thickness varies greatly. Frequent checking of ice thickness is essential and the use of safety equipment is encouraged.
On Saturday, Jan. 30, shortly after 1 p.m. New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that a snowmobile had crashed on the Stanley Brook Trail in Bartlett.
The driver was Joseph Cochran, 57, of Chelsea, Mass. He was operating a borrowed snow machine.
He made a hard turn and was thrown from the machine. Members of his party were able to transport him by snow machine back to town and he was treated by members of the Bartlett/Jackson Ambulance service for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital in North Conway.
Another crash occurred Sunday shortly after 11 a.m. in the same area.
Conservation officers were notified of a snow machine accident on the Lower Haystack Trail in Bartlett.
Dorothy Seitz, 60, of Colchester, Conn., was operating a rented snow machine when she accelerated rapidly while negotiating a left hand turn. Her machine left the trail and impacted a tree. She suffered injuries to her head and both wrists. Personnel from Bartlett/Jackson Ambulance and the Bartlett Police Department responded to the scene.
She was placed in a rescue sled and taken to a waiting ambulance that took her to the Memorial Hospital.
On Saturday, Jan. 30, Tamworth Fire-Rescue, Sandwich Fire-Rescue, Action Ambulance and Fish and Game conservation officers responded to a call for assistance on Mount Chocorua.
A group of seven hikers had hiked to the summit of Mount Chocorua via the Champney Falls Trail when they took a wrong turn off the Beeline Trail during their descent.
Overcome by extreme cold and fatigue, one member of their group, Daniel Rivers, 25, of Cambridge, Mass., hiked out and called for assistance.
Rescue crews met the other six members along the Bolles Trail who had continued their descent, and escorted David Kaufman, 27, and Andres Erbsen, 26, both of Cambridge; Joshua Himmelforb, 33, of Somerville, Mass.; Lauren Tang, 23, of New York City; Lauren Ten Cate, 24, of Los Alamos, N.M.; and Abby Golub, 28, of Burlington, Vt., off the mountain. The hikers were treated for hypothermia and provided transportation a little over 20 miles around the mountain to their vehicles.
Fish and Game wants to remind hikers that extreme caution must be taken while hiking in the winter, especially when temperatures are frigid. One wrong decision can have catastrophic consequences, and one must be prepared with micro-spikes, snowshoes, extra clothing, food, water, fire starter, first-aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, and a knife. For more information, go to hikesafe.com.
Fish and Game assisted another hiker in Chatham. Shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday, David Wagner, 62 of Gorham, Maine, phoned 911 after losing the Baldface Circle Trail in the area of North Baldface Mountain.
Coordinates from the call placed him nearly 1,000 feet of trail and 300 feet below it in elevation.
Wagner was able to regain the trail at the summit of North Baldface and planned to retrace his route back to the trailhead a distance of 5 miles. Cellphone service is poor in the area. Shortly after 5 p.m.
\Wagner was able to call in and relay his location before the call dropped. He was nearly 4 miles from the trailhead at that time. Ultimately, he was well-equipped and able to continue out on his own power. He arrived at the trailhead shortly before 7:30 p.m.
