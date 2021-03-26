CONWAY — “When we left school on Friday, we all thought we would see each other again on Monday, sadly that wasn’t the case.”
Kennett High teacher Kelley Murphy said that days after Gov. Chris Sununu announced late in the afternoon on Sunday, March 15, 2020, that all schools would go remote initially until March 27.
In a matter of a few hours, daily life as students and teachers knew it was about to change dramatically. Sadly, it wasn’t a two-week stretch. The final third of the school year took place remotely.
“Last year, at this time,” said SAU 9 Superintendent Kevin Richard, I went down (to Keene) for my grandson’s second birthday (on March 14), and I was on the phone all day. I finally said, I have to go home, we’re going to cancel school. That Sunday (March 15), at 10 a.m., all of the administrators came in and we got word at noon that the governor was shutting down the schools and we’d all be going remote on March 23. We immediately started preparing. I think we all thought it would be longer than two weeks, but not the rest of the school year.”
He added: “I look back to that Sunday morning agenda and how we basically implemented a plan and think, ‘Man, we did a good job.’ I think you learn a lot about people in a pandemic. All of our administrators stepped up and said, ‘What can I do to help?’ It has certainly been a very challenging but inspirational year for all of us. The community as a whole has shown great resolve and unwavering commitment in doing all that we can to help educate and take care of our students. The schools are such an important part of a thriving community and at every corner we see families, school board members, businesses and community members contributing resources, time, materials, meals or simply offering words of encouragement that help keep spirits up.”
Fortunately, that’s not been the case for much of the 2020-21 school year as schools in SAU 9 and SAU 13 in New Hampshire and MSAD 72 in Maine have been been able to provide face-to-face instruction as well as offer a distance learning path for those with concerns about returning to the classroom. Yes, there have been hiccups but less than 10 percent of all the schools in the Granite and Pine Tree states have been able to do what these three districts have.
Richard and a team of 50 school officials along with nurses and doctors started meeting in June and by Aug. 1 had drafted a re-entry plan for face-to-face learning that has become a model for many.
“If you look at the state website, so many people stole our plan,” Richard said jokingly. “One of the key pieces to moving our work forward was that the SAU 9 administration and leadership didn't wait to react to the situation. Rather, there was a proactive approach in partnering with our medical community and staff members to develop plans that would get our students back into the schools and keep them there.
"Beginning in June the goal was to return to school in the Fall and keep students there throughout the year. Dr. (Rich) Laracy (of the Saco River Medical Group) and Dr. (Wenda) Saunders (of Memorial Hospital), Julie Hill (White Mountain Community Health) and all of our school nurses have been invaluable in keeping our community safe. As a result of the work in SAU 9 many districts adopted our Re-Entry and Pandemic Response plan and school leaders continue to call my office to learn from our work.”
He added: “Changing educational delivery models to improve practice has always been at the forefront of our work, and the pandemic raised that sense of urgency to make changes swiftly. Our educators have been creative, resourceful and have worked tirelessly to adapt to a new way of doing things. I am so proud of the work that our SAU 9 staff have done throughout this pandemic.”
While the final third of the school year was remote, SAU 9, which includes Kennett High School, Kennett Middle, Conway Elementary, Pine Tree School and John Fuller, all in Conway, along with Josiah Bartlett in Bartlett and Jackson Grammar in Jackson, never had a single case of the coronavirus over the final three months of the 2019-20 school year.
The first case in SAU 9 was reported on Oct. 8 when a student at Kennett High was diagnosed to have the virus.
Meredith Nadeau, superintendent of SAU 13, which serves Freedom Elementary, Madison Elementary and the K.A. Brett School in Tamworth, she and others “kind of knew through the superintendent grapevine” that schools would be going remote before Sununu’s announcement.
“None of us truly anticipated the length (of the closure),” she said. “I think it’s been an exhausting year in some respects but also a gratifying year in others. People have worked so hard to make face-to-face happen.”
While the return to school meant social distancing, wearing masks and being assigned to a cohort, a small set group, to contact trace, Nadeau says it’s been "a pretty normal school year” beyond that.
“For most the kids, masks became a part of their daily routine rather quickly,” she said. “I’m sure everyone will tell you their staff has been incredible, and ours has been amazing.”
“One of the things I’ve been most amazed by has been everyone’s willingness to help,” said MSAD 72 Superintendent Jay Robinson. “It’s not been, ‘how doe this effect me,’ but the emphasis has been on what is best for the kids. Everyone has kept the focus on that. To be able to do five days a week of face-to-face instruction speaks to everyone’s willingness.”
Robinson said in MSAD 72, which includes Fryeburg Academy and the Molly Ockett School in Fryeburg; New Suncook in Lovell, Maine; and Brownfield Denmark Elementary in Denmark, Maine, one of the most difficult parts of school during a pandemic has been “realizing that kids miss out on opportunities to socialize with their friends” and have “missed out on extracurricular sports and clubs.”
“It really hit home for me that we were shutting down when we were getting ready for the hockey finals, the team was on fire,” Kevin Carpenter, principal of Kennett High School, said. “But the finals never happened. Two days later, we were shut down.”
Carpenter and fellow educators said going remote for the remainder of the school year was “a huge challenge,” yet the “resilience” he saw from colleagues was so impressive.
“We all decided if we were going to have to go remote (for the 2020-21 school year), our goal was to be ready and to do it better,” he said. “I’m really proud that we’ve been able to stay face-to-face this year.”
Carpenter said the planned schedule for the year was “blown up” due to the need to social distance, keep cohorts from moving around as much as possible.
“It took creativity and flexibility, and while it may not be perfect, we were able to limit the transitions down to just two per day,” he said.
There were highlights such as the high school graduation garnering worldwide attention as it took place on the summit of Canmore Mountain Resort in North Conway.
“To be getting near the end of this, that’s a highlight, along with the schools being open,” Carpenter said, adding, “I think none of us will forget the graduation (on the summit of Mount Cranmore), it was pretty near perfect.”
He added: “Getting the vaccine (which SAU 9 staff are scheduled to do this Saturday), it’s going to be a huge game-changer. A ton of people in this building are excited about it.”
Richard agreed about Kennett's graduation.
“I think that’s one of those things that we’ll never be able to repeat,” he said. “It was truly a healing moment for our community. It gave people hope and optimism that not all is horrible here. People felt good standing on the side of the road cheering on the graduation convoy (through Conway and North Conway). I think it showed we are a community and we’re also a resilient community.”
Jason Robert, principal of Conway Elementary School can see a light at the end of this pandemic tunnel.
"The biggest challenge has been trying to anticipate the unanticipated," he said. "With all the unknowns that might happen from day-to-day, the biggest challenge has been preparing for what might happen so that we can respond rather than react as needed," he said. "This entire year has challenged admin, teachers and students in a variety of different ways and forced us to think outside the box. As a result, everyone in the building is prepared to switch gears at a moment's notice regardless of the circumstances.”
Dr. Aimee Frechette, principal of Pine Tree School in Center Conway, and her colleagues have learned a lot in the past year.
“We have learned so many things, so it is difficult to synthesize it all into a concise statement,” she said. “One thing that has been affirmed is that even in the most challenging of circumstances, a strong school community provides the foundation for growth, continuous improvement and support necessary to meet the needs of the members within it."
Frechette, who when the school first shut down said she would read a bedtime story to her students, thinking it would be maybe a couple of weeks, but she read a new book every night for more than 100 days until the Pandas returned to Pine Tree. She spoke about the challenges of the past year.
“One of the biggest challenges has been finding balance in a variety of ways,” she said. “Each day, we have been forced to balance the time required to address issues that need immediate attention, such as quarantines, while remaining present and available to address the other responsibilities that we shoulder. We have had to find balance in meeting the academic needs of our students, especially after a period of remote instruction last spring, while also attending to their social and emotional needs during this challenging time in our society.”
Danielle Nutting, principal of the John H. Fuller School in North Conway, agrees better days are coming.
“I think there have been lots of portholes of light throughout this long journey of the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said. “I believe that it is important to always be hopeful and optimistic about what the future holds, but I think it is equally important to be realistic that the ‘light’ that many people are seeking will look different even when we are post-pandemic. Although none of us are certain, it seems to be evident that whether or not it is a month from now or a year from now or 5 years from now, what we know of ‘pre-COVID times’ and what will be our new normal will likely have some differences, but that isn’t necessarily a bad thing.”
Nutting added: There are two major challenges that have ebbed and flowed throughout this pandemic. 1) Supporting our staff and students through fear, anxiety, fatigue and most of all uncertainty. Although this was a tall order, I can say without any hesitation that because of the community’s continued support and our support for one another, this challenge has not consumed us. 2) The second challenge is very worrisome and one that our colleagues across the nation are experiencing at an even more concerning level, and that is the students that we are not fully reaching. Although they are few and far between, unfortunately, I would say we each have one or two at every school, that has a great potential to slip through the cracks when they are not physically entering the school building every day. Thankfully our teachers, school counselors, family support liaisons and administrators work tirelessly to ensure that that does not happen. But, the possibility alone is concerning.”
Joe Yahna, principal of the Josiah Bartlett Elementary School, knew he had a terrific staff, but they’ve gone to a new level during the pandemic.
“We've learned that our teachers and other staff members are incredible,” he said. “They have stepped up in diverse and unexpected ways to support each other, our students, and our families with creativity, dedication, compassion, and humor. We have also learned that needs and inequities which already existed in our community are being exacerbated by the COVID situation.”
Gayle Dembowski, principal of the Jackson Grammar School, agrees with her colleagues on a lot of the things they encountered over the past year.
“I believe we are role models for the country,” she said. “I am proud that JGS and I have been a part of the SAU 9 and MWV community that I believe was forward-thinking, flexible and trendsetting in our plan and able to change on a dime, always motivated by the unwavering goal of keeping children in school. As I watch the evening news reporting on needing more funding to get schools open I want to shout, 'Come and see how we have done this already!'
Dembowski added: “The re-entry team researched, discussed and melded the viewpoints of parents, teachers, board members and medical personnel from around the valley. They worked closely together using data to draft a plan that we tweaked and refined as we went. The Bartlett and Conway unions worked with us to get students back in school instead of blocking the process. The SAU 9 administration and its employees communicated tirelessly, so everyone knew just what was happening as we moved through the peak of transmission of the virus. We were all amazing, courageous, persistent and flexible. Our amazing staff kept children at the forefront as a priority.”
