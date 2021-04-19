CONWAY — Think globally and act locally has always been at the heart of Earth Day, celebrated every April 22 for the past 51 years. Earth Day’s 2021 theme is “Restore Our Earth.”
For this Thursday’s observance, community activist and teacher John Skelton of Freedom of beingpeacemwv.org and Kennett High senior Nicole Lockhart, 18, of Intervale invite the community to join them in consciousness-raising activities in North Conway’s Schouler Park from 2:30-5 p.m.
A vigil and meditation will start at 2:45 p.m., followed by an Earth Day Walk in North Conway Village (participants urged to create signs with envronmental messages, though some will be provided), starting at 3:30 p.m.; a family-friendly Earth Day Walk around the Schouler Park, entirely on the grass, at 4:15 p.m.; and closing activities (writing contest winners read and brief speeches) at 4:40 p.m.
Masks and social distancing are required.
“One thing we definitely wanted was to involve the schools,” Skelton said. “The teachers and administration have been very supportive and students have taken part in our numerous projects, including the ‘leaf project,’ in which they detail their pledges to help the environment.’
Added Lockhart, “Our Kennett High Key Club and our Outdoors Club have volunteered to pick up trash at the high school and along Eagles Way. And we have done an essay contest in two categories, grades 6-8 and 9-12, with the Kiwanis Club of MWV donating $50 prizes to first-place winners.”
As youth liaison for Being Peace MWV, and head of student group Eagles for Action, Lockhart also working to post composting and butterfly garden planting tips on Facebook.
Students and/or library patrons or library guests have also been creating Earth Day Leaves, in which they trace and cut out a leaf on which they write ways to take care of the earth. Leaves will be collected and delivered to Schouler Park on Earth Day. For more, go to beingpeacemwv.org/earth day.
Other Earth Day activities include:
• Believe in Books Literacy Foundation activities at 100-Acre Wood in Intervale, where families can enjoy a short hike and the story of Dr. Seuss’ “The Lorax.” The foundation also is hosting a special Earth Day Scavenger Hunt. Participants can pick up their activity book between 11 a.m.-3 p.m., April 22-25, at the Sugar Shack in Intervale. A goodie bag will be given to participants who complete the scavenger hunt. The Lorax will be visiting the 100-Acre Wood Thursday, April 22, (Earth Day), and Saturday, April 24. For more, go to believeinbooks.org.
• “Adopt-a-Highway” Earth Day Cleanup along Route 16 sponsored by Chocorua Lake Conservancy on Thursday from 8:45-10:30 a.m. Help clean up plastics and other trash. Meet in the Grove by Chocorua Lake, near the Narrows Bridge at the end of Chocorua Lake Road, at 8:45 a.m. Come prepared with masks, gloves and good walking shoes and wear bright clothing. Trash bags provided. Sign up in advance by calling (603) 323-6252, or emailing lflaccus@chocorualake.org.
• Tin Mountain Conservation Center is celebrating Earth Day all week with an A-Z Scavenger Hunt. Participants are encouraged to explore Tin Mountain’s trails, find as many items on the list as possible, and enjoy the natural beauty. Share your results with Tin Mountain when done for a sweet reward. Scavenger hunt sheets available outside the Nature Learning Center in Albany. Email Nora Beem at nbeem@tinmountain.org for more.
