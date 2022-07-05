BARTLETT — After visiting two of the newest SAUs in the state, the Bartlett School Board’s SAU exploratory committee has recommended the town stay within SAU 9.
The Bartlett committee — Superintendent Kevin Richard, Bartlett School Board’s Scott Grant and Emily Calderwood, JBES Principal Joe Yahna and social studies teacher Joe Mountford, and residents Robert Chase, Steve Hemple and Kelly Tonkery — met twice and decided after the first meeting it needed to gather more information. This led Calderwood, Hemple and Tonkery to visit SAU No. 104 in Rollinsford and SAU 101 in Wakefield.
“We talked with superintendents from Wakefield and Rollinsford,” Calderwood shared at the Bartlett School’s Board meeting on June 7. "The bottom line from that meeting was that at this point, we don't recommend that Bartlett continues to pursue leaving.”
She added: “We felt it wasn't the tool that we needed to use to address issues that came up while we were talking things about how Bartlett is doing right now. ... We thought it could be disruptive and move focus away from what we are trying to do at this time.”
Calderwood added: “One of the things that came up from that as a discussion point was, could we start to develop our own strategic plan along the lines of the same way that Jackson has? SAU 9 has a strategic plan. Jackson has done a really good job of taking that overarching plan and personalizing it for them. One of the key things they did was brought in the community to hear what they wanted from Jackson School, which is something that we could and I think we should absolutely do.”
Grant brought up the idea of Bartlett exploring its own SAU at the board’s April meeting. He felt it might be more cost-effective and potentially better educationally for Bartlett to have its SAU housed at the Josiah Bartlett Elementary School. Bartlett’s SAU would have its own superintendent and a financial director, he said.
Grant said it was “a worthwhile exercise” to have the committee research other SAUs. He would like the Bartlett board to have an extended goal-setting session this summer to further delve into what educational direction the board wants its students to go.
“Once we get that information together, just like Conway and just like Jackson (did with their strategic plans),” he said, “and see if we are individual with our plan or are we way out in left-field with what we want to do and that would dictate how we proceed in the future.”
He added: “I'm not trying to get out of SAU 9, but there are ways that we could do that if we want to do a different path. I’m not saying that we want to but there’s a lot of work to be done here. The key is going to be parent involvement."
For Tonkery, it was eye-opening to visit the other SAUs.
“The mood of the two districts that we spoke with, their motivations were either financial or political,” she said. “And they reported no positive changes in those areas since they've withdrawn from a larger district. One SAU, Rollinsford, continues to buy back the same services that it had at the same rate, but they've lost a seat at their district table for a voice among the district.”
She added: “Both districts say they feel very broken right now. They've seen a lot of increased staff turnover, it’s 30 percent every year. Their test scores have gone down and they couldn't give exact numbers but Wakefield feels like its expenses have gone up since they split.”
Hemple added: “I think it was Wakefield that said, as of June, they will have gone through five superintendents in five years.”
Tonkery said Wakefield has been unable to find a business administrator and that has resulted in the SAU contracting out those services two days a well for $80,000 a year.
“That was a dumpster fire,” Grant said. “From what I looked at they could have contracted out those services for a lot less money.”
“You can say it but you don't know if you're going to find that qualified person,” said Bartlett School Board Chairman Nancy Kelemen. “I don't think any of us in the valley can say right now for sure we can find that prime person for whatever position we're looking for right now.”
Calderwood was a little surprised by what she discovered educationally.
“I think it's worth mentioning, some of the number crunching I did show you might imagine that a single district SAU could really focus on their education on that test scores are going to be significantly noticeably different from districts that are part of multi-district SAUs and they're not. They're not different, they're trending lower.”
Hemple added: “Those big positions, superintendent, business administrator, director of special services, these are things that you want to have some longevity in positions for the health of the school. And I think that's probably why all of these people said, we're broken now. I'm sure we can go to other districts and find maybe a different story, but the ones that we found, I think if they could have done it again, they might not do it.”
Chase also saw a benefit in the exercise.
“I think it became clear pretty quickly that it wasn't any sort of administrative failure that was kind of causing our educational standard here in Bartlett to decline,” he said. “We started digging into some of those issues, which I thought was excellent. And I think from the very beginning of the committee, we said that's the priority it’s not about saving money. It's about how do we get this school back to being one of the best schools in the state, which historically, it has been.”
