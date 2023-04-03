CONWAY — The Conway School Board’s school closure committee looked at moving the seventh and eighth grades to Kennett High and creating a 7-12-grade campus, but committee members believe the most financial savings would come with shutting an elementary school and moving the sixth grade to the middle school.
The committee — composed of Barbara Lyons and Joe Mosca of the school board, budgeteers Frank Jost and William Marvel, Superintendent Kevin Richard, Assistant Superintendent Kadie Wilson, SAU 9 Director of Administrative Services Jim Hill, and principals Aimee Frechette of Pine Tree School and Rick Biche of Kennett Middle School — met March 16.
Richard told the committee that moving the seventh and eighth grades to the high school would result in net savings of $495,950.
Broken down, that would mean a reduction of six custodians ($317,166); a clerical aide ($88,492); a library media specialist ($86,423); a half-time maintenance person ($36,641); building cost reductions ($75,000); and a reduction in technology fees ($15,000).
With such a move, additional staff would be needed at the 7-12 school: two custodians ($105,722) and a half-time library aide ($17,500).
“We’re assuming that you aren’t closing down this school altogether,” Richard said. “We’ve previously said, if we close down an elementary school, we're closing down an elementary school, but you still have the rec center here, you'd still have to heat the building, and there may be some other associated costs.”
Richard said the Seidensteucker Gymnasium at the middle school probably would need to be maintained to accommodate sports programs and the performing arts.
Richard spoke about other possible hurdles.
“We have one cafeteria (at the high school,” he said. “(Prior to 2007 with the 7-12 configuration), we used to have the first of five lunches at 10:10 a.m. and the last lunch of the day was at 1 p.m. That's not always the best thing for kids," he said.
Richard added: “Sharing of spaces, the gymnasium, physical education classes, music and art. You’ll again be sharing more spaces for different purposes, and I think that is a piece to take a look at. And then athletics and some of the other pieces.”
Jost asked if administrators had considered where in the high school the middle schoolers would be housed. Richard said they had not looked into that.
“It wouldn’t be the same as what we had here,” he said. “It was easier here; you could walk down eight stairs and be in a different world,” he said. The middle school had its own wing off of the high school before 2007.
Mosca wondered about the impact the move would have on the curriculum for both middle and high schoolers. “You’re not going to be able to offer all the classes that you offer now,” he said. “I think you’re going to lose a lot by moving the middle school to the high school.”
Hill said administrators were tasked with seeing whether the middle schoo would fit within the current high school.
“Would they fit? Yes,” he said, “That building was designed for 1,200 students (and current enrollment is roughly 680).
Jost said: “It feels that there would be more compromises curriculum-wise, education-wise, experience-wise and perhaps more."
He added: “To summarize, there would be fewer savings, more compromises in terms of education for kids. It may become more politically palatable than closing an elementary school."
“I think if you're not changing the curriculum or the education, yes,” Mosca responded, “but if you start saying 'we’re not having band, we’re not having art and we’re not having the career-tech center anymore because of space requirements,' I think that might be much less palatable.”
Richard said parents today want to see a division between the high school and middle school.
“That to me was one of the biggest shifts that I was able to see when the high school moved,” he said.
Richard added: “We also kicked around the idea of if you were to move seventh and eighth up to the high school, the possibility of closing two schools. If it's purely financial, if it’s all about cost savings and people want to compromise a lot of things, you could conceivably do it by putting 240 kids in Conway Elementary and 350 kids in the middle school (while closing John H. Fuller Elementary and Pine Tree). You could move K-2 over (to Conway Elementary) and have grades 3-6 (in the middle school). I would not recommend that.”
“Look, Bill is salivating,” Jost joked.
“It just sounds like, despite all the talk about we haven't looked at everything, the most feasible thing is closing an elementary school and moving the sixth grade (to the middle school),” Marvel said.
Closing an elementary school, it has been established, would save the district up to $1.2 million annually.
The committee, which has met seven times, voted 3-1-1 last June 2 to close an elementary school. Only the school board and budget committee representatives are voting members.
Jost, Marvel and Mosca, the committee chair, constituted the majority, while School Board chair Michelle Capozzoli abstained and former school board member Jessica Whitelaw, who left the board in July, was opposed.
Marvel and Jost originally felt Pine Tree should be the one to close, while Mosca said it should be John Fuller. But in July, Marvel sided with Mosca.
Mosca has since said he'd like to wait until the tuition contracts with the sending towns are resolved before deciding to close a school.
Pine Tree opened in 1990, while John Fuller and Conway Elementary date to 1957.
While Pine Tree School in Center Conway sits on 15.36 acres of land, it would have less market value than John H. Fuller Elementary with its 10.76 acres that come with Route 16 frontage in North Conway.
Conway Elementary is on 9.72 acres from the front of the building to the back of the baseball fields to the Brown Church in Conway Village.
Based on Oct. 1 statistics, Conway Elementary has an enrollment of 201 K-6 students; Pine Tree, 221; and John H. Fuller Elementary, 177. Kennett Middle has an enrollment of 235 seventh- and eighth-grade students; and Kennett High has approximately 700 ninth-through-12th-graders.
Conway Elementary is the largest of three schools at 41,603 square feet. John Fuller is 41,127 square feet, while Pine Tree comes in at 40,321 square feet.
