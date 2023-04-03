Conway Facilities Use Committee - Frank Jost

Frank Jost of the Conway Municipal Budget Committee also sits on the school closure committee. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)

CONWAY — The Conway School Board’s school closure committee looked at moving the seventh and eighth grades to Kennett High and creating a 7-12-grade campus, but committee members believe the most financial savings would come with shutting an elementary school and moving the sixth grade to the middle school.

The committee — composed of Barbara Lyons and Joe Mosca of the school board, budgeteers Frank Jost and William Marvel, Superintendent Kevin Richard, Assistant Superintendent Kadie Wilson, SAU 9 Director of Administrative Services Jim Hill, and principals Aimee Frechette of Pine Tree School and Rick Biche of Kennett Middle School — met March 16.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.