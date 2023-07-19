A group attending the open house tours the back of the five-apartment project at 115 West Main St. in Conway Village on July 14, which the Bluebird Project is renovating with help from Bergeron Technical Services and general contractor L.A. Drew Inc. of Intervale. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
New cupboards and countertops fill a corner of a new kitchen during a tour of the Frunzi House, which the Bluebird Project converted into five apartment units, on West Main Street in Conway on July 14. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Bluebird Project co-founder Eliza Grant (center) and Bergeron Technical Project Manager Kate Richardson (left) talk with realtor Joy Tarbell in one of the studio apartments on West Main Street in Conway on July 14. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
A group attending the open house tours the back of the five-apartment project at 115 West Main St. in Conway Village on July 14, which the Bluebird Project is renovating with help from Bergeron Technical Services and general contractor L.A. Drew Inc. of Intervale. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Bergeron Technical Project Manager Kate Richardson and Conway Town Manager John Eastman talk about the now-defunct fireplace in one of the two-bedroom apartments on July 14. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
New cupboards and countertops fill a corner of a new kitchen during a tour of the Frunzi House, which the Bluebird Project converted into five apartment units, on West Main Street in Conway on July 14. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Bluebird Project co-founder Eliza Grant (center) and Bergeron Technical Project Manager Kate Richardson (left) talk with realtor Joy Tarbell in one of the studio apartments on West Main Street in Conway on July 14. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — An open house of their West Main Street apartment project was hosted by Bluebird Community Development partners Eliza Grant and Kit Hickey and Kate Richardson of Bergeron Technical Services July 14.
Among those viewing the progress on the former Frunzi house, parts of which date back to 1866, were Town Manager John Eastman, selectmen Mary Carey Seavey and John Colbath planning board member Mark Hounsell and local Joy Tarbell, developer of the the Vale Apartments in North Conway; and Jeana Hale and Margie MacDonald of RE/MAX Presidential.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.