CONWAY — An open house of their West Main Street apartment project was hosted by Bluebird Community Development partners Eliza Grant and Kit Hickey and Kate Richardson of Bergeron Technical Services July 14.

Among those viewing the progress on the former Frunzi house, parts of which date back to 1866, were Town Manager John Eastman, selectmen Mary Carey Seavey and John Colbath planning board member Mark Hounsell and local Joy Tarbell, developer of the the Vale Apartments in North Conway; and Jeana Hale and Margie MacDonald of RE/MAX Presidential.

