CONWAY — “A great community came together again.”
That’s how Reilly Murphy summed up a day he and his Kennett High classmates will never forget.
The Class of 2020 Eagles soared to new heights on a picture-perfect Saturday, with most of the hometown flock receiving their diplomas at the summit of Cranmore Resort.
It was a graduation day like none other in the school’s 97-year history.
“If you were trying to think of how to improve on (graduation), I’m not sure you could,” said Superintendent of Schools Kevin Richard. “The whole day was a gift. It was an awesome day — the kids deserved it.”
“It was a great, great day,” said Principal Kevin Carpenter, overseeing his first KHS graduation. Carpenter introduced each of the graduates, even throwing in a few nicknames, which drew smiles.
“Despite everything, this proves that if we think outside the box, great things can happen,” he said.
Traditional graduation had been a gathering in Gary Millen Stadium before 700-1,000 people, but that was impossible this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was Rich Stimpson of Intervale, whose daughter Sophie graduated, who came up with the idea of a chairlift celebration. Cranmore General Manager Ben Wilcox, a Kennett alumnus, liked the idea, and in under a month, it came to fruition. Wilcox says he has been contacted by resorts in British Columbia and California that are interested in the chairlift graduation blueprint.
The novelty of the idea drew national media requests from CNN, Getty Images and The Associated Press. Stories and photos have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post and on “Good Morning America.”
“I had a former student in Salt Lake send a story to me,” Carpenter said. “The coverage has been unbelievable. I think the advance on White Mountains TV (Channel 16) received over 50,000 views.”
Graduation was all-inclusive, with the first Eagles to get their diplomas being Connor Rothen and service dog Warner, and Ryan Drew and his service dog, Mocha. The canines got a Kennett Doggie Diploma and swag bags from Four Your Paws Only. The dogs and their owners walked up the mountain.
The Class of 2020 also got the say in the 5½-hour music play list at the summit. Tunes included “Life is a Highway,” by Rascal Flatts; “Me and Julio Down by the Schoolyard,” by Paul Simon; “Congratulations,” by Post Malone, featuring Quavo; and “We Are The Champions,” by Queen.
The day featured graduates and four guests taking the 10-minute ride to the summit. People were spread out by four or five chairs at a time.
Once there, the graduates were announced by Carpenter, presented with their diplomas, had a photograph taken and were acknowledged by Richard and Conway School Board Chairman Joe Lentini. After another photo opportunity at the Meister Hut, the students and their guests headed back down the mountain.
Capping off the day, a “Kennett Karavan” of students in their vehicles assembled at the high school, then headed through town to North Conway, ending up in Conway Village.
“With the exception of the kids not being able to convene after the ceremonies, I cannot imagine a better graduation,” said Lynne Castonguay of Jackson.
“Riding up and down the lift together, and watching Grace graduate surrounded by the beauty of the mountains that are so dear to all of us, was a very special and unique experience as well as a wonderful, positive memory for 2020 that we will carry forever," she said.
Teacher Kelley Murphy, whose son Reilly graduated, said, “No detail was overlooked — you would have thought we had been doing this for years."
She added: “There are many pieces of the 2020 graduation that I hope become new traditions.”
Students loved their special day.
“It was so amazing being able to do something so different,” Sophie Stimpson said. “I also loved how I was able to see so many of my teachers, and a lot of my friends while riding on the chairlift.
"I feel like it went so smoothly and I couldn’t have asked for a better graduation. It was so cool to be able to look over our town before and after graduating," she said.
Of the Kennett Karavan, she added: “I couldn’t believe how many people from the community came out to celebrate us.”
Hannah Frittenburg said the day was “absolutely unreal. I never would’ve imagined having such a unique and memorable graduation."
She added: “The karavan was insane! It truly put the icing on the cake.”
Raven McAuliffe admitted: “I was skeptical about the event at first, but it ran so smoothly it seemed like they had been planning it for months, instead of weeks.”
She added: “My highlight of the day was seeing all my teachers for the last time. I was scared that I wouldn’t be able to see my teachers again, but thankfully they were all there to push me towards the rest of my life. It was incredible to be surrounded by all the people that helped get me to this point.”
Class Valedictorian Grace Jarell summed it up this way:
“The weather was perfect, I got to see all of my favorite teachers, and I graduated overlooking the valley that I love. It felt like the whole community was abuzz with excitement, and I certainly fell asleep with a smile on my face."
