BERLIN — City officials announced last week they have hired Meredith Town Manager Phillip Warren Jr. to be Berlin’s new city manager.
Warren will replace James Wheeler, who stepped down in December.
Community Development Director Pam Laflamme has been serving as interim city manager since Wheeler left.
Warren’s start date is May 2, according to an update read by Mayor Paul Grenier during the city council’s work session Feb. 28.
According to Grenier, Warren has a master of public administration degree from Suffolk University and has served in town administrative positions in both Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
Warren served as the first town manager of Abington, Mass., according to a 2009 story in The Laconia Daily Sun.
He is a graduate of Bridgewater State College and has worked in municipal government since 1996, when he served as assistant to the town manager in Norton, Mass. Warren later became the town administrator in Holbrook, Mass., the story said.
According to Grenier, the city’s hiring committee enthusiastically endorsed the selection of Warren.
Grenier said he had numerous conversations with Warren and said his learning curve in the city will not take long.
“He is exactly the person that we need at this moment in time,” Grenier said, adding that under Warren’s leadership the town of Meredith has boomed over the past 10 years.
“We interviewed quite a few candidates,” Grenier said. “We became quite aware that the others (candidates) weren’t in the same league.”
Grenier said Warren and Laflamme will work together over the next several months to ensure a smooth transition.
