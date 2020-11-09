BARTLETT — After years of apparent inaction, a Bartlett resident and businessman is wondering whether anything will ever be done to address the old town dump, which is eroding into the Saco River and putting metal and glass shards into the water.
Peter Gagne last Friday joined landowner Jim Iovino, whose wife, Donna, inherited the property from her father, the late Everett Ward in 1976, and the Sun for a tour of the old dump. The entrance to the site is off Route 302, across from Bart's Deli.
Gagne, who owns Saco Canoe Rental Co., has been concerned about the property since 2006. Gagne doesn't like the idea of the river being polluted.
"This material, you can see it all the way down the Humphrey's Ledge," said Gagne estimating that the waste has traveled 2 miles. "It's getting washed downriver."
The section of river being polluted is used by whitewater enthusiasts in the spring. "Early season, when the water's high enough, people will come over canoe and kayak from Bartlett village, all the way down to Conway," said Gagne.
Gagne believes taking care of the dump is a low priority for the town but it shouldn't be because the Saco River is so important to the area.
"People come up here to recreate — to fish, hunt, everything," said Gagne. "I mean, basically, Poland Spring (drinking water) comes from the Saco River in Maine.
Fixing the pollution, Gagne said, is "just something needs to be done."
A state report from 2018 said the waste is "a threat to swimming, boating and fishing."
The town and the state Department of Environmental Services have been working with engineering company Sanborn, Head & Associates of Concord.
Gagne provided the Sun with a copy of a 2017 "opinion of cost" document by Sanborn Head that was sent to NHDES and provided to Gagne by DES.
The report said the former landfill totaled about 4 acres and was bordered by the Saco to the north. "According to Mr. Iovino, 20 to 30 feet of the landfill has eroded by the river since the 1990s," the report said.
The "exposed waste layer" consists of soil, glass bottles, aluminum/tin cans, and the "eroded perimeter is approximately 400 feet long," it said.
The report also said "illegal dumping" around the landfill is "apparent as metal scrap and old drums were observed."
Fixing the old dump would require a mix of federal, state and local permits from agencies like the federal Environmental Protection Agency, Army Corps of Engineers, Federal Emergency Management Agency, NHDES, and Bartlett's planning board and conservation commission.
The work, according to the report, would likely involve excavation and taking waste to a permitted landfill and capping the rest. Stabilizing the bank would involve a system of layers of geo-textile, gravel and boulders.
The report says that Sanborn Head is "not a cost estimating firm" and its estimate of the total cost should be used only for planning purposes.
In total, Sanborn Head estimates the cost of the project to be over $2.7 million, which includes nearly $500,000 for 30 years of maintenance.
It breaks down the cost this way: $474,000 for design/permitting, $679,208 for riverbank stabilization, $1,113,698 for removing the waste and capping the landfill and $468,000 for 30 years of monitoring and maintenance.
In a press release dated Oct. 27, Bartlett selectmen said the town had an arrangement with Ward back in the 1950s to dispose of trash on property that now is identified as 1300 U.S. Route 302 in Bartlett Village.
The site was closed in the late 1970s or early '80s.
Selectmen Gene Chandler, Vicki Garland and August Vincent acknowledge that the river changed course following Tropical Storm Irene and has "gradually eroded the area where the old landfill was, which caused the debris to be exposed and subject to being carried down the river."
The state's Department of Environmental Services acknowledged the problem around 2012, said Gagne.
According to Gagne, the solution is to "riprap" the bank, which is basically using boulders to protect the bank and prevent it from sliding into the river. However, Gagne acknowledges that riprapping needs to be done carefully to prevent the river from causing problems elsewhere.
The selectmen say they and the state and the Iovinos have been in talks for years about "how to fix this situation and who is responsible."
Iovino declined to comment for this story other than to say, "I think it's important to get it done soon."
They say there was no agreement at a meeting in Concord as to who would pay.
"The parties have walked the site and were unable to come up with a viable solution," said the selectmen.
"In the meantime, the town was the beneficiary of a $200,000 environmental fund grant and has been chosen to use this money to have an outside firm, Sanborn Head and Associates out of Concord, to come up with a solution to the problem. They are gathering data to start the process to come up with a potential solution that all parties can agree to and how it will proceed from there."
