CONWAY — On Wednesday, the 20th Vaughan Community Services/WMWV Magic 104 Community Food Drive will again take place from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. outside of First Church of Christ, Congregational, located at 2503 White Mountain Highway in North Conway Village.
Just like last year, due to pandemic concerns, they will not be taking food or frozen turkey donations, said Mt. Washington Radio’s Greg Frizzell. Instead, they once again are seeking cash and checks made out to Vaughan Community Services.
According to Vaughan Community Services Administrator Jennifer Perkins, they will use the money to leverage donations from the New Hampshire Food Bank.
People seeking to donate at Wednesday's event at the church don't even have to get out of their vehicles to make a donation, said Perkins, who stressed that the funds are used to buy benefiting all local food pantries and not just the Vaughan's.
Last year's raised $23,000, and organizers hope to surpass that mark this year.
For more information, call Perkins at (603) 356-2324.
