OSSIPEE — A teen from New Durham was recently indicted in Carroll County Superior Court for allegedly threatening another teen with a knife at Kingswood Regional High School.
A grand jury handed up the indictment for criminal threatening with a deadly weapon against William Day, 18, on July 16. The offense allegedly occurred on June 11, which was a Friday and also graduation day at the school.
The alleged victim was apparently also 18 years old. The criminal threatening charge is a Class B felony punishable by 31/2 to seven years in prison.
According to the Salmon Press, commencement ceremonies took place outside at the school's athletic field, where 160 seniors graduated.
The indictment signed by assistant Carroll County Attorney John Nehrings said Day "purposely placed or attempted to place another in fear of imminent bodily injury or physical contact; To wit: the defendant approached the victim C.P. and brandished a knife, a deadly weapon as defined in RSA 625:11, and repeated he was going to kill C.P."
The indictment doesn't say what time the alleged altercation happened. County Attorney Michaela Andruzzi said Monday: "We cannot comment beyond what is public information. The police department and the school have a system in place for emergencies. That system is utilized on a case-by-case basis."
Wolfeboro Police Chief Dean Rondeau also said he couldn't comment on the case.
Reached last Friday, Governor Wentworth School Board Chairman Jack Widmer of Tuftonboro said he was unaware of the incident.
School board member Tim Eldridge of Effingham said the SAU did alert the board of the issue.
Court documents filed in Belknap County Superior Court shed more light on the case.
A probable cause affidavit written by Alton Police Detective Adam Painchaud explains that Wolfeboro Police issued a "be on the lookout" alert for Day, who was operating a red dirt bike. The BOLO was broadcast at about 11:40 a.m. on June 11.
The probable cause statement implies that Day was a student.
"The BOLO was in relation to Day threatening to kill another student and showing a knife while issuing the said threat at Kingswood Regional High School in Wolfeboro," wrote Painchaud. "Day reportedly left the high school after the threat was made."
Day was stopped shortly before noon on Route 28 in Alton. The arresting officer spotted a pocket knife sticking out of Day's pocket. The officer also allegedly found more than an ounce of marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms and a scale. Police also found $395 in cash.
He was charged with two counts of possession of marijuana one with intent to distribute. He was also charged with possession of drugs for allegedly having the mushrooms.
Day pleaded not guilty to the drug charges and was released on personal recognizance bail, Belknap County Court records show.
He has an arraignment/bail hearing scheduled for Aug. 19.
