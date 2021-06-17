CONWAY — The Conway School Board had its first guests since the start of the pandemic on Monday night, and they were guests of honor. The board recognized 13 retirees at the beginning of its meeting in the Professional Development Center in the SAU 9 offices. It was also the first meeting where masks were not required.
The group represented a combined 264 years of service to the Conway School District.
“I look around the room here and the number of years of service and dedication to the kids in Mount Washington Valley is just tremendous,” Superintendent Kevin Richard said.
One by one, the retirees stepped forward to receive congratulations from Richard, school board chair Joe Lentini and board members Joe Mosca, Jessica Whitelaw, Courtney Burke, Ryan Wallace, Dr. Michelle Capozzoli and Randy Davison.
Retiring from the Conway School District are:
• Gina Astle, speech/language assistant at Pine Tree School for the past nine years.
• Leslie Sheaff, administrative assistant, most recently at Pine Tree, retiring after 24 years.
• Brian MacDonald, general services/maintenance for 24 years. He was unable to attend the ceremony.
• Mary Malkin, clerical aide at Conway Elementary for the past 23 years. “The wrong Malkin is retiring,” Richard joked, referring to her husband, Peter, who teaches sixth grade at Conway Elementary.
• Don Poulin, crossing guard at Conway Elementary for the past nine years. “The most dangerous job in the valley,” Richard said. “Don is our traffic controller. God love him!”
• Diane Klinepeter, paraprofessional at Kennett High School for 11 years. “She works extremely hard every single day up in our high school with some of the students who need some tremendous support, so thank you, Diane,” Richard said.
• Jim Kelly, general maintenance for the district for the past 11 years. Richard described him, with a grin, as “one of the gentlemen who keep our buildings running, plows our yards, plumbs electrical, breaks things and then fixes them again.”
• Joy Gould, special education teacher at Kennett Middle School for the last 24 years. Richard said, “Joy started at Conway Elementary School, then moved over to Kennett Middle School and has been a godsend for several students.”
• Donna Towle, special education teacher at Conway Elementary for 19 years. “We’re so glad to have you, enjoy your retirement,” said Richard.
• Terry Stanton, occupational therapy in the district for 30 years. “Congratulations, Terry, and thank you,” Richard told her.
• Laurie Turley, music teacher at Conway Elementary for 25 years. “Music is the heart of what we do. It’s a great inspiration and every student felt as though they were a musician. You could have turned me into a singer if you had gotten me early enough,” Richard said.
• Pam Robinson, a school psychologist for the district for 25 years. “Middle school, the high school, elementary school, preschool, you name it, you’ve done it. Pam, you’ve always had a smile on your face,” Richard said.
“You know, bringing families in, it can be scary at the preschool level, giving their first experience with schooling and education, but you always made them feel comfortable and you took care of them. We greatly appreciate it,” he added.
• Patty Poulin, kindergarten teacher at Conway Elementary for 27 years. “Mrs. Poulin has been a gift for parents and children,” Richard said. “You talk to parents about who you want your child’s kindergarten teacher to be to have that first experience with school, and families will say Patty. You are the heart of Conway Village.”
He added: “What are you going to do with that canoe in your room, is that going with you?”
“It’s going on a lake with me in it,” Poulin replied, adding, “If anybody knows me, they know that I live at work. Now I’m going to work at living.”
Each retiree received a plaque that reads: “Upon your retirement, the Conway School Board presents this certificate and wishes to express its sincere thanks and gratitude for your years of dedicated service. Your wisdom and commitment to excellence have long inspired all of us and will be remembered for many years to come. We wish you very good health, happiness and continued success in your retirement.”
