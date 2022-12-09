Among those helping out at the "In Martha's Memory" showcase event for local fourth graders' ski history projects at the North Conway Community Center on Tuesday were (from left) coordinator/New England Ski Museum volunteer Betty Newton, Chuck Henderson, representing U.S. Sem. Jeanne Shaheen, and NESM volunteer Chris Collins. (TOM EASTMAN PHOTO)
Santa (Greg Neptune, customer service manager for the Conway Scenic Railroad) is bringing joy to passenger son the local heritage railroad's Santa's Holiday Express runs, offered weekends at 11:30 a.m.and 1:30 p.m. (BRIAN SOLOMON/CONWAY SCENIC RAILROAD PHOTO)
CONWAY — IT WAS GREAT to see the community come out for the In Martha’s Memory ski history showcase event at the North Conway Community Center this past Tuesday night. Kudos to all the kids and the New England Ski Museum volunteers led by Betty Newton and Elaine Stockbridge who made the second annual event a success.
THE JACKSON community then came together to pay their respects and collectively mourn at a candlelight vigil at the Jackson Community Wednesday night for the tragic losses the community has experienced last month with the deaths of young residents Esmae Doucette of Jackson, who died Nov. 30 in a domestic violence incident at the Dana Place Apartments, and 20-year-old James “Jimmy” Patrick McCarthy, who was killed in an auto accident Nov. 23.
Our condolences to the families.
I also want to salute the memories of late friends Leo Ryan, 93, of Bartlett, who passed away Nov. 17 and Jim Sheehan, 82, formerly of Glen. Husband of Elaine Ryan, Leo loved all things Irish and was good for a tale or two when I used to run into him around at the Shannon Door Pub.
As for Jim, as the local representative for first Silver Brothers and then Amoskeag Beverage, LLC, he was a longtime and steady sponsor of Mud Bowl going back to the early days, helping to bring to Mud Bowl such Miller Lite football stars as the legendary former Green Bay Packer Ray Nitschke and the Pittsburgh Steelers’ L.C. Greenwood.
Pete Rivers, who was mentored by Jim as a sales rep going back to his days as a marketing major at Plymouth State, says a gathering is to be held at the Red Parka Dec. 16 from 1-3 p.m. Come and toast a Miller Lite in Jim’s honor.
IN MUSICAL HIGHLIGHTS, I’m looking forward to the concluding show of the 10th anniversary season of the Cold River Radio Show, set for Sunday, Dec. 11 at the Majestic Theatre.
Set to perform along with host Jonathan Sarty and the Cold River Radio Band are Johnny Trama and the B3 Kings, performing groove soul and rock; Dave Gerard of Truffle; guest guitarist Jarrod Taylor; author G.A. Morgan; and in the Local Spotlight, Randy Messmeo.
For tickets, go to coldriverradio,com.
ANOTHER HIGHLIGHT of the weekend is the annual Christmas Crafts Fair being held at Max’s at the Snowvillage Inn today from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. as part of the 25th annual Inn-to-Inn Cookie Tour at local inns.
Stone Mountain Arts Center has Stone Mountain LIVE for Christmas, Dec. 16-17.
And, the Shannon Door has its annual holiday artisans’ night Dec. 11 beginning at 5 p.m.
SANTA ON THE RAILROAD: The Conway Scenic RR offers its Santa Holiday Express Saturdays and Sundays at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Marketing coordinator Brian Solomon notes that customer service manager Greg Neptune gets a lot of joy out of playing Santa — including on a special train run this past Monday, when he played ol’ St. Nick for a group of motorcoach passengers from the White Mountain Hotel and Resort. “They were grown-ups, and he said they kept him quite busy, posing for photos,” related Brian.
Of course, ‘tis the season. You gotta believe.
PRAY FOR SNOW: Local weather observer Ed Bergeron says temperatures for snowmaking ought to be good over the next two weeks.
He said nighttime temperatures now through Tuesday should be between 10-19 degrees and rise to the low 20s Wednesday night. “So that looks good for the ski areas,” said Ed.
Alpine snowmakers are doing their thing at that, with Attitash having three trails, Wildcat has six trails; Bretton Woods offering five trails, and Cranmore set to reopen today with skiing, riding and tubing and its Mountain Adventure Park rides — with the challenges of the recent weather, Cranmore marketing director Becca Deschenes said they have altered their schedule and now plan to open for daily operations Dec. 15.
“Our snowmakers have been taking advantage of every window of opportunity and were able to start our season as scheduled,” Becca said. “It’s looking like we will have a productive window of snowmaking in the week ahead. We begin daily operations for the ski area on Thursday, Dec. 15 which was pushed back a few days to preserve snow surfaces and take advantage of snowmaking during those few days on open terrain. We are projecting to open the summit with two trails going into next weekend, along with expanding our trail count even more for the upcoming holiday week.”
King Pine, meanwhile, is set to open for its 60th anniversary season Dec. 16 and will have a canned food drive that weekend. It will have a $4 ticket rollback day Dec. 22.
Black Mountain kicked off its snowmaking last night and is to make snow the next five nights, according to ski school director Capt. Ray Gilmore.
Jackson Ski Touring’s Ellen Chandler reports they have added snowmaking equipment. They plan to lay down a 1-kilometer track outside the touring center and across the Wentworth Golf Course out to the Wentworth Covered Bridge.
Great Glen Trails has increased its snowmaking this year to include two snowguns and plans to get its tubing hill opened by Dec. 17, according to marketing director Lisa McCoy. “If we’re able to cover the tubing hill and that is good to go, we may be able to focus in our courtyard area in front of the base lodge,” said Lisa.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS, we salute one and all elves, including writer Mary Saliba and Ginnie Gaudreault (12-10); world mountaineer and guide Mark Synnott, Sharon Surette, Ben Russell and Joanne Hastings (12-11); Cannon’s Greg Keeler (12-12); artist Chris Muzerall, Carl Nelson, Carlotta Girouard and musician/graphic artist Erin Bott (12-13); Chuck Broomhall, Kevin Killourie and Joy Fay (12-14); Debbie Eastman and Doug Ward (12-15); and Realtor/ski history enthusiast Stefan Karnopp and North Country Cares’ Holly Sares (12-16).
