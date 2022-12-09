CONWAY — IT WAS GREAT to see the community come out for the In Martha’s Memory ski history showcase event at the North Conway Community Center this past Tuesday night. Kudos to all the kids and the New England Ski Museum volunteers led by Betty Newton and Elaine Stockbridge who made the second annual event a success.

THE JACKSON community then came together to pay their respects and collectively mourn at a candlelight vigil at the Jackson Community Wednesday night for the tragic losses the community has experienced last month with the deaths of young residents Esmae Doucette of Jackson, who died Nov. 30 in a domestic violence incident at the Dana Place Apartments, and 20-year-old James “Jimmy” Patrick McCarthy, who was killed in an auto accident Nov. 23.

