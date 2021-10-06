The Bartlett Historical Society will be hosting a renovation open house at its future Bartlett History Museum, the former St. Joseph Church building at 13 School St. in Bartlett (adjacent to the Josiah Bartlett Elementary School) on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The public is welcome.
The historical society has been renovating the former church so the building can be reopened as a museum and cultural center focused on the history of Bartlett, Hart’s Location and the greater Mount Washington Valley. The building was in very rough shape as they started the renovation process but, with a great deal of work, the building has been saved from possible collapse and many steps have been completed toward the reopening of this historic building have been accomplished.
This building is listed on the N.H. State Register of Historic Places. All of the work completed to date has been made possible by the generosity of donors from near and far. The historical society is inviting anyone curious about this project to stop by and see the building as it is now, learn about the next steps in the renovation and talk about the plans for the museum. Please remember, this is a working renovation process so they’ll likely be some dust on the floor. Unfortunately, the building is not yet handicapped accessible. The open house will be held rain or shine.
A celebration of life for Roger Clemons will be held on Saturday, Oct. 23, at noon in the courtyard at M&D at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse in North Conway. A light lunch will be provided.
For more information, people can contact Amanda Allard at (603) 730-7128.
The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services is conducting outreach and quality assurance of COVID-19 vaccine information that has been sent to the New Hampshire Immunization Information System Program. Their team is working to reconcile data from COVID-19 vaccine operations. If you receive a call from (603) 271-8400, it is not a scam. This is an official State of New Hampshire phone number used by the Department of Health and Human Services. Most of us no longer answer numbers we aren’t familiar with since so many of them are spam or a scam. Please answer this one and be part of the quality assurances the state provides.
This Saturday, the Bartlett Fire Firefighters Association will be outside of Grant’s supermarket selling T-shirts and taking donations for the association. We would love to see you there.
I hope everyone has a chance to get out and see the beautiful colors that fall has brought upon us.
Have a great week.
Amy Deshais can be contacted at adeshais@jbartlett.k12.nh.us.
