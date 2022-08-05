The Mountainside Farm

The Mountainside Farm is the latest conservation project for the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust. (COURTESY PHOTO)

BARTLETT — A conservation easement protecting 128 acres of forestland along Dundee Road in Bartlett is the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust’s newest land project.

The Mountainside Farm conservation easement was generously donated to Upper Saco Valley Land Trust by the Lloyd Family — Nicholas Lloyd, Julia Johannsen, Amelia Lloyd McCarthy and Benjamin Lloyd in honor of their father, Lewis Lloyd — in July 2022.

