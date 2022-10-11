CONWAY — The Rotary Club of North Conway was recently presented the prestigious Rotary Citation Award Certificate. The award was presented by Past District Governor Mike Carrier and was signed by Rotary International President Shekhar Mehta.
The Rotary Citation is an award that recognizes the hard work clubs do throughout the year. The Citation covers such goals as local projects, international projects, fundraising efforts, public relations, Rotary Foundation, membership, engagement and administration. Rotary Club of North Conway is the only club in district 7850 out of 44 clubs to have been awarded this certificate.
"This award reflects our club members dedication throughout the year to achieve our strategic priorities in the community and internationally," said Peter Pelletier, Rotary Club of North Conway president.
The Rotary Club of North Conway has completed past projects such as Rise Against Hunger Event, eradication of polio projects, shelter box for Ukraine refugees, mask distribution initiatives, 48 miles of road cleanup of Kancamagus and Pinkham Notch, working at the Kennett High Football Boosters Booth, Mud Bowl concessions stand, Window Dresser Project, providing winter coats to local residents, food bags for the Gibson Center for Senior Services and various Habitat for Humanity projects.
The Rotary Club of North Conway meets Thursdays at 7:15 a.m. in Mineral Springs Café at Kennett High School. The meetings are also available through ZOOM using the Meeting Owl Technology. Membership is open to service-oriented individuals and guests are welcome to attend meetings. For additional information on the Rotary Club of North Conway, go to rotaryclubofnorthconway.org.
