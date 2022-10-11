CONWAY — The Rotary Club of North Conway was recently presented the prestigious Rotary Citation Award Certificate. The award was presented by Past District Governor Mike Carrier and was signed by Rotary International President Shekhar Mehta.

The Rotary Citation is an award that recognizes the hard work clubs do throughout the year. The Citation covers such goals as local projects, international projects, fundraising efforts, public relations, Rotary Foundation, membership, engagement and administration. Rotary Club of North Conway is the only club in district 7850 out of 44 clubs to have been awarded this certificate.

