CONWAY — The non-profit Mount Washington Observatory will offer free distance learning programs each week to support educators in their vital need for virtual classroom programs. Students and weather enthusiasts can connect live to the highest peak in the Northeastern United States, Mount Washington, New Hampshire, as weather observers and education specialists at MWO present via Zoom in sessions called “Home of the World’s Worst Weather Live.”
Director of Science and Education Brian Fitzgerald said: “The pandemic has upended so much of the way teachers have been able to keep engaged with their students, so we are pleased that we can be a part of the solution in providing flexible, accessible and relevant science content.
“We are bringing our scientists directly into homes and classrooms and giving students first-hand knowledge and experiences about our work in weather and climate.”
Programs will be offered every Monday at 11:15 a.m. from October through next May. The programs are targeted for grades 6-8 and expand on the Obs’ well-established distance learning program that connects students across the country to the excitement and science taking place on the summit of Mount Washington.
Program content will cover topics including weather, climate and climate change through the context of Mount Washington and the Mount Washington Observatory. Programs will be about 30 minutes in length, including time for a Q&A session.
Live programs will be uploaded to mountwashington.org/classroom for use outside the regularly scheduled time. Additionally, the site will provide resources and activities related to the science of weather.
For more information, go to mountwashington.org or call (800) 706-0432.
