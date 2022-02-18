By Brett Gagnon
What is your earliest memory of books? I have two: My mother reading to me often and spending lots of time at our local library. How will you create positive reading and book memories with your children, grandchildren or other children in your life?
The Conway Public Library encourages reading for all ages. Have you heard of the initiative 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten? Why is reading 1,000 Books before Kindergarten important? From the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten website (1000booksbeforekindergarten.org):
“Numerous studies have established that by age 3, a child’s brain has reached 80 percent of its adult volume. The brain develops most rapidly during the first 1,000 days of a child’s life. A toddler’s brain creates up to two million new connections every second. Early experiences and interactions are a key factor in a child’s brain development. The ability to learn language skills is greatest before the age of 6. Early literacy skills have a lifelong impact on educational and occupational success. The most important predictor of school success is being read to at home during early childhood. Finally, if you read just one book a day with your child, you’ll reach 1,000 books in less than three years.”
Let’s talk about the rewards and incentives offered through the library for completing the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten challenges. For every 100 books that have been read and logged (and it can be the same book over and over — we all have a favorite), the library has a certificate and sticker for your budding reader.
And their name can be moved up along the chart on display. Once 1,000 books have been read, the library has a beautiful hardcover book for you to keep. Plus, parents can feel good knowing their child is well on their way to developing their early literacy skills for success in kindergarten.
Don’t know what to read to your little one? Come on in and let us help you. The Children’s Room offers numerous options — from board books, picture books, Vox (read along) Books, audio CDs and Playaways, fiction, non-fiction, early reading books and more.
We also offer Believe In Books Red Backpacks for anyone to check out (you don’t have to hold a Conway Public Library card). The backpacks have a selection of 10 books with varying subjects and reading levels.
To start (or continue) on your way to 1,000 books before kindergarten and a way for caregivers to connect with others, we offer story time twice a week. Tiny Tot Tuesdays for ages 0-3 years old at 10:30 a.m. and Wednesday Wonders for ages 3 to 5 years old at 10:30 a.m. Siblings are always welcome. Both offer a variety of activities — from songs and books to crafts and playtime.
Not only are story times great for children, caregivers can connect with each other and learn a few early literacy skills to bring home to practice with little ones.
Be sure to stop in to see the beautiful artwork by Phyllis Tracy (phyllistracyfineart.com) on display in the Ham Community Room this month. She is an avid outdoors woman who finds inspiration in nature. Phyllis lives locally in the White Mountains; her artwork includes oil painting, watercolor painting and photography.
To keep up with all of the library’s programs and resources, be sure to sign up for our email newsletter. Sign up at bit.ly/ConwayLibraryEmail and be sure to follow us on Facebook (facebook.com/conwaypubliclibrary) and Instagram (instagram.com/conwaylibrarynh).
Happy reading.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.