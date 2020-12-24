A well-loved children’s program of the past at the Conway Publc Library has been the LEGO Club gatherings held every month. Good news for LEGO creators: It’s back! The Conway Library LEGO Club has gone virtual. Sign up through the link provided on the library website conwaypubliclibrary.org in the event section and I will email a new building challenge every month, to be completed and shared with the group. We want to learn all about children’s creations! Club meet-ups will be the first Wednesday of each month beginning January 2021 from 4-4:30 p.m. Siblings and caregivers are invited, with a recommended age group of 5 and up.
Are you interested in genealogy? Ancestry is available for use from home for library patrons. Simply go to the Conway Library webpage (conwaypubliclibrary.org), log in to “My Account” and “Ancestry” will be listed on the left side of the page. This tool is available at no cost to you. If you need assistance in using this tool, call the library at (603) 447-5552.
There are many ways to interact with your local library, and there is a new addition to the Conway Library website. Check out the interactive, virtual library. Find the bitmoji characters that represent a variety of Conway Librarians, click on everything you see, and discover where it takes you. There are multiple virtual rooms to explore, each filled with fun activities and resources. This is especially fun for kids. Be sure to check back often for surprise updates.
We finally have that new blanket of snow to get us in a festive mood. That means, it’s time to brush off that winter gear and get out to enjoy it. If you are learning, or already enjoy Nordic skiing, there is a Jackson Ski Touring pass available through the Conway Library for check out. Any active Conway Library card holder can reserve this pass good for one person on one specified day at a time. You can call ahead to reserve, or stop in. We can even email a copy of a day pass to you.
Please keep the library in mind as you do your grocery shopping through the month of January in 2021, and support Shaw’s Give Back Event for the library. Each time a shopper purchases the $2.50 “Give Back Where it Counts Bag” at the North Conway Shaw's location, the Conway Library will receive a $1 donation.
As your family spends time at home, keep in mind that there are many lively stories and activities led by library staff, recorded and readily available through the Conway Library Facebook page, and a whole lineup accessible through www.conwaypubliclibrary.org. New videos are added weekly. Young children are also invited to join story time on Zoom with Tessa every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. Email tnarducci@conwaypubliclibrary.org for access.
The Conway librarians want to thank each and every patron for the patience, loyalty, kindness, support, and continued interest in the library as we have all done our best to navigate through this difficult year 2020, and they are wishing everybody warmth, safety, health and plenty of solid reading time through the holidays and the winter ahead.
