By Brett Gagnon
Are you getting a little antsy to get out of the house during this cold and snowy time? Why not sign out a pass to Jackson Ski Touring Foundation for some great cross-country skiing? Or take a day trip to Portland and visit the Children’s Museum or the Portland Museum of Art? We have passes for all of these places that you can sign out, which provide free or reduced admission. See our website for more information about each of these passes at conwaypubliclibrary.org/museum-passes. Be sure to also check the website for the place you want to visit before you go.
As part of the grant from the National Institutes of Health and the National Library of Medicine, the library will be offering a four-part online medical series in conjunction with The Gibson Center and the Carroll County Coalition for Public Health.
Thursday, Feb. 10, at 6:30 p.m.: “Evaluating Medical Information Online,” with Jennifer Nilsen
Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 6:30 p.m.: “What is Telemedicine and When Can it be Used?” with Dr. Fawn Langerman
Thursday, March 10, at 6:30 p.m.: “Understanding Clinical Trials” with Dr. Eric Shelov on Thursday, March 17, at 6:30 p.m.: “All of Us Research Program”
The best way to register for one or more of these programs is through the Conway Public Library’s event calendar on our website. Click on the program for additional information and for the link to register.
Don’t forget story time happens every Tuesday and Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. and are great programs to bring your little ones to. Tiny Tot Tuesdays for ages 0-3 and Wednesday Wonders for ages 3 to 5. Siblings are always welcome! Wednesdays are Maker Madness programs at 4 p.m. for kids, teens, and their caregivers.
Our February Maker Madness programs include Lego Club on Feb. 2, DIY Valentines on Feb. 9, Chinese New Year on Feb. 16 and National Dog Biscuit Day on Feb. 23. During February vacation week, we are also offering a Crafternoon on Tuesday, Feb. 22, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. for kids, teens and their caregivers. Later that week is also Teen Board Game Night, hosted by the Teen Leadership Council, on Thursday, Feb. 24, from 5 to 7 p.m.
As mentioned in our last Library Connection, we have three programs for Adults the week of Feb. 7. Monday, Feb. 7, at 6 p.m.: “Are You New to Medicare?” Wednesday, Feb. 9, at 6 p.m.: “This Land of Snow” with Anders Morley. Thursday, Feb. 10, at 6 p.m.: “Don’t Pop Your Cork” with Jeanine Fitzgerld. All in person programs and masks are required.
The Friends of the Conway Public Library Board meet each month on the third Wednesday (Feb. 16 at 3:45 p.m). Meetings are open to the public. Call the Library at (603) 447-5552 to attend a meeting or find out more about how the Friends support CPL.
The Library Board of Trustees meets monthly on the third Tuesday (Feb. 15 at 4 p.m.). Meetings are open to the public.
Looking forward to seeing you at the Conway Public Library soon.
