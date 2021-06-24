Exciting news: The Conway Public Library has expanded its hours. The library is now open Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Library staff is happy to assist you with all of our service options. Some resources to take advantage of this summer include passes to State Parks and museums, outdoor Summer Reading Program events in the library park, an intriguing citizen experiment on microplastics to be conducted in the Saco River, and more. Event information can be found on Facebook, Instagram and our website, conwaypubliclibrary.org.
I recently attended my first meeting of the Friends of the Conway Public Library. It was interesting to learn about the various fundraising activities the Friends are involved in as well as the many programs they are supporting.
The Friends just earned about $1,000 from the Valley Food Fight thanks to Library Trustee Kathy Bennett, who did an awesome job! Becoming a member of the Friends of the Library is a great way to serve your community and support the library.
The Friends are actively looking for new people to serve on the Board. If you have an interest in serving on the Friends Board, contact Library Director David Smolen at dsmolen@conwaypubliclibrary.org for more information.
As our world continues to open, current Conway Public Library card holders can take advantage of museum pass offerings for day trips for the family. Visit the Children’s Museum and Theater of Maine in Portland, The Portland Museum of Art (Maine), Squam Lakes Natural Science Center or a New Hampshire State Park. Each museum pass is unique with specific instructions with use. Reservations are required and one pass is available per day. Call us at (603) 447-5552 or visit the library to allow us to connect you to your next adventure.
Join us in a citizen science experiment to learn about the effects of plastic pollution on plants and animals in our own community. Attend the orientation session July 1 to learn about erosion, pollution in our waterways, and the effects of microplastics on plants and animals. Participants will learn how to collect their own samples from the Saco River for analysis. Sample collection kits will be available through the summer for check-out.
After collecting your samples, join us again at the end of the month for analysis and to create a community snapshot of plastic pollution in Conway. Participants will learn how to filter microscopic plastic particles out of the water samples they collected before examining them under a microscope. Registration is required. Please email jbeavers@conwaypubliclibrary.org to register.
The Summer Reading Program, "Tails and Tales," is in full swing at the library. The purpose of the summer reading program is to encourage and develop in children a lifelong love of reading, connecting with reluctant readers through activities and prizes, and helping students keep their skills up through the summer. Fun for the whole family — babies, children, teens and adults — everyone is encouraged to participate. Participants complete various challenges on a Conway Public Library created bingo sheet in exchange for great prizes. Come visit us to sign up. Our library staff is happy to help.
A full listing of summer reading program featured events can be found on the Events section of our website. Don’t miss Animal Tales and Songs with Dexter on June 30 at 3:30 p.m. in the library park.
All events are free and open to the public hosted under our new canopy tent. Be sure to continue checking the Conway Library website, www.conwaypubliclibrary.org, and Facebook page and Instagram for regular updates. The adventure continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.