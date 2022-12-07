Well, as I look out our window on this gray day, anticipating the rain to come, I think “Well, it could be snow.” I always love the first real snow of the year, and always want it to come right before Christmas. I think it adds to the magic, until I have to shovel.

We want to give a tremendous thank you to our own Ele Border, who has assisted over 60 individuals with the Medicare open enrollment. Border began seeing people here at the Gibson Center for Senior Services back in October, and finished up this week. Although open enrollment is officially over, Border can still help with questions or concerns you might have, call (603) 356-3231 to make an appointment.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.