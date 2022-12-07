Well, as I look out our window on this gray day, anticipating the rain to come, I think “Well, it could be snow.” I always love the first real snow of the year, and always want it to come right before Christmas. I think it adds to the magic, until I have to shovel.
We want to give a tremendous thank you to our own Ele Border, who has assisted over 60 individuals with the Medicare open enrollment. Border began seeing people here at the Gibson Center for Senior Services back in October, and finished up this week. Although open enrollment is officially over, Border can still help with questions or concerns you might have, call (603) 356-3231 to make an appointment.
The Federal Communications Commission has provided us with some information regarding their Affordable Connectivity Program. Designed to help offset the cost of internet services, the Affordable Connectivity Program gives up to $30 a month toward your internet bill. To have this discount applied to your internet bill, you must call your internet service provider, they will assist you with filling out the application. You must apply through your internet service provider.
We will have our Christmas lunches on Wednesday, Dec. 14, and Thursday, Dec. 15. We would like to extend a special thank you to White Mountain Oil and Propane for again sponsoring these meals. We have been enjoying a special raffle each day, as well as all of the special touches our volunteers have created. There is a warmth in our dining room that really captures the magic of the season. I also hear that there might be an appearance from a certain special guest on Dec. 20, so stay tuned.
We just had a visit from Jim LeFebvre from the American Legion Post 95, who wanted to share that they will be providing Christmas meals on Christmas Day. Jim, and a very small group of volunteers are offering a dinner with all the fixings to our community. The meal will be served at the Brown Church in Conway, as well as delivered to our Meals on Wheels recipients. If you would like to volunteer to help prepare and deliver the meals, help is needed on Saturday, Dec. 24, for the prepping and Sunday, Dec. 25, for the delivering. Becky and Kristen will be contacting our Meals on Wheels members in the next week to get you signed up for the Christmas meal.
With the colder weather approaching some of our volunteers head south for the winter, resulting in a few volunteer openings. If you have a few hours to spare, weekly or monthly, we would love to talk to you about helping in our thrift store, dining room or even driving our Meals on Wheels routes. You could volunteer for an hour or a day, once a week or once a month, Monday through Friday. For more information, give us a call at (603) 356-3231.
I wanted to mention our Holiday Meals on Wheels schedule, as Christmas falls on a Sunday. We will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26, as well as Monday, Jan. 2. We will be delivering make-up meals for both of these days in the next few weeks.
We have a few trips in January that we have started signing up for. A dinner at The Stonehurst on Jan. 5. The cost is $50, bus included, $45 if you drive yourself. The Belknap Museum is Jan. 25, bus provided.
A quick note about our trips, so much planning goes into each one, it is very helpful if you sign up sooner, rather than later. When we contact the venue, the best pricing option is group pricing, which traditionally means 10 or more guests. In order to secure these prices, we need to have 10 people sign up and then we notify the venue that we have met the minimum, and keep our reservation. It is a relief when we know we can provide the trip, both for us and the business we are visiting.
Our regular activities for the upcoming week are chair exercise (Monday at 10:30 a.m. and Friday at 10:45 a.m.), tai ji quan (Monday and Thursday at 4 p.m.), strength, balance and stretch (Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m.). Little Angels Service Dogs (10:30-11:15 a.m.) on Wednesday. Belly dancing class is Friday at 9:30 a.m. Friday Painters are at 12:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.