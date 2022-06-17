CONWAY — Mike Sakash, jazz expert and performer, presents his popular jazz history course, focused this year on “Latin-Influenced Jazz” on Tuesdays, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m. in person at the Majestic Cafe in Conway village, starting on Tuesday, June 21.
Classes this summer will explore the music of the Caribbean Islands, Mexico, and Brazil, which has played an important role in the development of jazz since its beginnings at the turn of the 20th Century.
Each week, the class will learn, through guided listening, live demonstration, and lively discussion, not only about the musical style from those regions but also how jazz in the United States has impacted Latin traditional music. No musical experience is necessary to participate, learn and enjoy the course. No homework either.
Weeks one through four (June 21, 28, July 5 and 12) will focus on dance-inspired jazz influenced by the Caribbean Islands and Mexico, featuring musicians such as Don Azpiatzu, Machito, Chano Pozo, Dizzy Gillespie, Mario Bauza and Arturo O’Farrill.
Weeks five through eight (July 19, Aug. 2, 9, and 16) will focus on collaborations between American and Brazilian musicians such as Joao Gilberto, Antonio Carlos Jobim, Stan Getz, Baden Powell, Luiz Bonfa, and Egberto Gismonti, who produced beautiful and highly original music.
Saxophonist and teacher Sakash currently performs locally and with the 19-member Portland Jazz Orchestra, and teaches instrumental music at Fryeburg Academy and saxophone, clarinet and flute at Mountain Top Music. He holds a degree from the University of Massachusetts in Saxophone Performance, African-American Jazz Studies, and Music Education, and a Master’s degree in Jazz Studies and Contemporary Media from the Eastman School of Music. Before coming to the valley, he was an Associate Professor at Washington and Jefferson College in Pennsylvania. He is currently Chairman of the award-winning Arts Department at Fryeburg Academy.
The cost for the course is $85 per person for all eight classes. Drop-ins are welcome for $12 per class at the door if seats are available. Beer and wine will be available a half hour before the class.
All classes will be recorded, and registered course members who miss a class may access them later each week at no extra charge. Parking is available behind the Majestic Theater building and at nearby locations. The Majestic Cafe is wheelchair-accessible.
For more information and to register, go to mountaintopmusic.org/summer-2022-registration or call (603) 447-4737.
