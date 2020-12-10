CONWAY — MaKenzie Riff, a sixth-grader at Conway Elementary School, has taken the first step to becoming an internationally recognized artist by advancing in a local competition sponsored by the Conway Area Lions Club.
MaKenzie’s poster is among 600,000 entries submitted worldwide in the 33rd annual Lions International Peace Poster Contest. The purpose of the contest is to emphasize the importance of world peace and kindness to young people everywhere.
This year, Conway Elementary submitted 15 posters, and each was judged on its originality, artistic merit and expression of theme, “Peace through Service.” The judging was set up by art teacher Stevi Laird through Google Meet. Those judging the entries included Principal Jason Robert, teacher K. Coleman, Laird, and the Lions Club's Linda Rafferty and Kathy Barry.
According to Laird: "MaKenzie did an amazing job sharing her vision and expressing her feelings through her poster. Conway Elementary is excited to have her represent them in the contest this year.
MaKenzie’s poster will advance to face stiff competition through the district, multiple districts and international rounds of completion.
One grand-prize winner and 23 merit award winners will be selected. The grand prize includes a cash award of $5,000 plus a trip for the winner and two family members to the award ceremony. The 23 merit award winners will receive a cash award of $500.
“Our club is cheering for MaKenzie as her poster advances in the competition,” said Lions Club President Alicia Gildea, “and we hope that her vision will ultimately be shared with others around the world."
