Woolfaboomis

A drawing of the legendary Woolfaboomis by Dan Edwards. The Bridgton Historical Society will host a discussion about the creature that supposedly haunted Bridgton, Maine. (COURTESY PHOTO)

BRIDGTON, Maine — More than 100 years ago, a beast roamed Bridgton, Maine, digging up buried animals and terrifying credible eyewitnesses with its human looking eyes. The ominous four-legged creatures were known as “Woolfaboomis.”

Newspaper accounts from local citizens describe some type of large feline with stripes and a hairless tail. Despite whispers of the beast well into the 1940s, the infamous Woolfaboomis is presumed dead. Come hear about this and other legends with Bridgton Historical Society’s Mike Davis on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 6 to 8 p.m.

