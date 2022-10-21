BRIDGTON, Maine — More than 100 years ago, a beast roamed Bridgton, Maine, digging up buried animals and terrifying credible eyewitnesses with its human looking eyes. The ominous four-legged creatures were known as “Woolfaboomis.”
Newspaper accounts from local citizens describe some type of large feline with stripes and a hairless tail. Despite whispers of the beast well into the 1940s, the infamous Woolfaboomis is presumed dead. Come hear about this and other legends with Bridgton Historical Society’s Mike Davis on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Local artist Dan Edwards took eyewitness accounts from the 1800s describing the beast and brought Woolfaboomis to life with his unique style of drawing. The remarkable image was the inspiration for the Woolfaboomis BBQ sauce, made exclusively for the Bridgton Historical Society by Beast Feast Maine and it is on sale at the museum on Gibbs Avenue and this event. Makes great Christmas gifts.
Also, for the first time in its 225-year history, Narramissic will host ghost hunters. Tombstone Paranormal will be on hand with audio and video recording devices and tools to sense the presence of spirits! This will be unrehearsed and anticipation is running high. Tombstone Paranormal are local ghost hunters, Jim and Dawn Brown. Historically Haunted will be doing a live vodcast.
After Tombstone Paranormal, a short walk in the dark to share spooky stories and observe the night sky, if you dare.
Tickets for this limited seating fundraiser will be available at the door for $20 each. The event will run from 6 to 8 p.m. Chairs, warm clothes and a headlamp are encouraged. For more information or to reserve a space, call Kerry or Mike at the Firehouse Museum on Gibbs Avenue at (207) 647-3699.
In the event of bad weather, the event will be postponed until spring. Check the Bridgton Historical Society Facebook page for updates.
The Bridgton Historical Society is a member supported, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and exists to encourage an appreciation and understanding of the events, customs and traditions of the Bridgton community.
