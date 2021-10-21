CONWAY — Assistance Canine Training Services is proud to recognize Robin Crocker, its volunteer director of canine operations as a Valley Promotions 2021 Mount Washington Valley Volunteer of the Year.
Kelly Brown, ACTS board chair, enthusiastically nominated Crocker for this recognition saying, “Calm, hardworking, brave, confident, quiet, generous, forward thinking, thorough, compassionate and kind are just a few words that describe Robin Crocker. If you want something done, and done well, ask Robin. She has grown the organization into what it is today. She has worked hard to constantly encourage others to help ACTS grow and change and continue to get better. She believes in our mission of training dogs to help people.”
Crocker has quietly devoted countless hours to ACTS. Her dedication and experience with service dog training is evident in the quality of dogs that graduate each year. She is a wealth of knowledge about dogs and service dog training and placement. She puts the needs of clients, other volunteers, and dogs above her own and strives to be sure that each dog is placed where it is meant to be. Her skills and expertise ensure that each client receives a dog that will be a perfect fit, allowing them to lead independent lives or help those who need animal assisted therapy.
Crocker conducts weekly service dog classes, individual training sessions and creates individual training plans for puppies and puppy raisers with specific needs. She manages the dogs medical and preventive care, handles emergencies, coordinates placement for dogs in training, works on social media, handles evaluation and final training, evaluates and coordinates client placements and training and so much more! She is also a financial supporter and through her two dog-related businesses donates employee support, dog collars and leashes and training facilities. She even stores all the ACTS materials in her home.
Crocker was instrumental in obtaining ACTs’ professional accreditation with Assistance Dog International, the gold standard of service dog accrediting organizations and initiated a relationship with MSA Security at Penn Station and the World Trade Center in New York City where ACTS dogs with an overly strong drive to work have been placed as Explosive Detection Dogs. Another way ACT’s dogs go on to help people.
Through Crocker’s direction, graduate dogs have been placed with several clients in New Hampshire and the Mount Washington Valley. Those clients include a person with muscular dystrophy who is wheelchair bound and can work at the State House in Concord with the help of an ACTS trained service dog; facility dog at Seacoast Cancer Center in medical oncology, working with the medical director; a facility dog at Children Unlimited and several local Elementary Schools. Many other ACTS trained service dogs have been placed with clients with various disabilities that allow them to live independently.
When asked about her nomination Crocker responded, “I am honored that the people I work with every day have chosen to nominate me. Volunteering for ACTS is like joining a family of people that all have figured out that giving back is really just code for the joy that comes from having more than your share of great experiences, feelings, and emotions.”
Kathy Metz, ACTS executive director shared, “The amazing work that is done through our many service and facility dogs is testament of what an outstanding and one-of-a-kind volunteer Robin is. Everyone involved with the organization feels a tremendous amount of appreciation for Robin and we are looking forward to seeing her recognized as part of the MWV Volunteer of the Year celebration.”
ACTS is a North Conway-based non-profit training service and facility dogs. Founded in 2007 under the umbrella of the Nathaniel J Williams Foundation, the organization’s mission is to acquire, raise, train, and place assistance dogs with persons with disabilities and organizations/clinicians working with persons with emotional, psychological, developmental, or physical problems. ACTS is a registered 501(c)(3) organization. Volunteer puppy raisers always needed. Learn more at assistancecanine.org.
