W. Scott Hale, 81, of Bartlett, N.H., and Rockport, Mass., died at his summer home on Jan. 11, 2021.
Born on June 23, 1939, in Rockport, Scott was the son of the late Richard C. and Dora W. (Keirstead) Hale of Rockport. Scott attended Rockport schools and was graduated in 1957.
He was on the Rockport baseball team, the marching band and an active member of the Sea Scouts. While a Sea Scout, he was a member of their championship rowing team winning against the Gloucester Sea Scout rowing team. To keep in shape for rowing and to earn money, he fished 100 lobster traps by rowing a dory over to Thachers Island area every day during the summer. He also liked to go hunting with his dad and shoot skeet. He was a member of the Sandy Bay Yacht Club since the age of 12, crewing in a Fish class sailboat, then skippering it, as well as crewing on star boats.
During the summer of his junior year, he was a sailing instructor at Sandy Bay Yacht Club where he met and instructed his future wife, Debbie DeCoste. He went to Massachusetts Maritime Academy graduating in 1960 with a degree in Marine and Electrical Engineering.
He worked for United Fruit Co. for many years as an engineer on the ships, traveling to all their Southern and Central American ports, and transporting food to the troops during the Vietnam War. Later, Scott joined Atlantic Richfield Company (ARCO), sailing as Senior Chief Engineer for over 30 years. He sailed all around the world during his forty plus years at sea.
In between trips, he raced sailboats in the summer and downhill and cross country skied in the winter. In 1985, Scott and his wife, Debbie, permanently moved to Bartlett to enjoy the fall, winter and spring seasons and their passion for skiing and the mountains. Scott still came back to Rockport in the summers to skipper his Rhodes 19, Cinnabar, and help on the Race Committee. He loved helping out other skippers with their boats and working to get the club boat, Arthur Swanson, up to racing standards.
In addition to his wife Debbie of 58 years, he is survived by his daughters, Stephanie (Frank) Bernardini of Rockport, Leslie Martin of Gloucester, Anne (Paul) Wonson of Wenham and son, W. Scott Jr. of Center Conway, N.H.; grandchildren, Michael and Rachael Bernardini, April and Robert Martin, Austin Hale, and Everett Wonson; a sister, Geraldine (Herbert) Wescott of Rockport; a brother, Dann of Scotland; brother-in-law, John Myers of San Antonio, Texas, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his older sister, Jean Myers and brother Richard.
Funeral services will be private with a celebration of life at a later date due to COVID-19.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Care Dimensions at 75 Sylvan St., Suite 102-B, Danvers, MA 01923, Massachusetts Maritime Academy Alumnae Scholarship Fund, 101 Academy Drive, Buzzards Bay, MA 02532, SBYC Sailing Scholarship Program, PO Box 37, Rockport, MA 01966 or Rockport High School Alumnae Scholarship Fund, PO Box 795, Rockport, MA 01966.
Arrangements by Greely Funeral Home, 212 Washington St., Gloucester, Mass.
For online guestbook, go to greelyfuneralhome.com.
